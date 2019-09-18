Penn State To Appear On New HBO Series ’24/7 College Football
Penn State will be one of four college football teams featured on a new HBO docu-reality series titled 24/7 College Football, the network and team announced Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions, along with Florida, Arizona State, and Washington State, will appear in the four-episode series that’ll debut Wednesday, October 2. The Penn State episode will air Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. and follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the previous weekend.
“For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports,” said Rick Bernstein, executive producer, HBO Sports. “Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action.”
Rumors of the potential, Hard Knocks-style collaboration began circulating last month. At the time, HBO said there was nothing to announce about the project, but Penn State said it was “exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved.” The only team connected to the rumors that won’t appear in the series is Alabama, which seems to have been replaced with Florida.
