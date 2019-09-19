Three Breweries Collaborate On Blue And White IPA For Penn State Gamedays

If you happen to pass through Lewistown on your way to State College for a football weekend, Shy Bear Brewing offers a special beer called Blue & White For Life. It’s a blueberry white wheat milkshake IPA brewed specifically for gamedays.

The brew was a collaborative effort between three breweries: Shy Bear, Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern, and Stable 12 Brewing Company in Phoenixville.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Milkshake IPA? What the hell is that?Well, a Milkshake IPA is a sub-style of a New England IPA that’s infused with lactose to give the beverage a thick, creamy, and sweet taste.

The Blue & White For Life has a 6.2% ABV and is brewed with “heaping amounts of blueberry and sweetened ever-so-slightly with lactose and vanilla for an all-around luscious flavor,” according to the breweries’ websites.

“We decided we wanted to make a beer that was oriented to travelers making their way to Penn State games this season,” said Jason Ufema, Shy Bear’s founder and self-proclaimed “Director of Procrastination.”

Ufema said the collaboration came into existence from Shy Bear wanting to include its Penn State alumni friends at Stable 12 and Locust Lane at crafting a beer that is “best paired with football and ‘We Are’ chants.”

“We collaborated on the recipe, but the brewing actually took place at their two facilities,” Ufema said. “One did the kegs, and the other did the cans.”

Ufema says Shy Bear still has plenty of kegs and cans left for Penn State fans driving up for games for the remainder of the season.

You can find Shy Bear’s beer on tap at both State College Champs locations and at The Field at Toftrees, but you’ll need to make the 40-minute drive out to Lewistown in order to pick up some Blue & White For Life.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

Penn State To Appear On New HBO Series ’24/7 College Football The Penn State episode will air Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. and follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the previous weekend.