College Football Games To Watch During Penn State’s First Bye Week

After three straight Saturdays at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions are off this weekend ahead of next Friday’s road trip to Maryland. A few other big games will take place while James Franklin’s 13th-ranked squad gets some rest before the start of conference play.

Here are a few games that you may want to catch while Penn State is off this weekend.

Michigan State at Northwestern

The then-No. 18 Michigan State Spartans were upset by Arizona State, which jumped into the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24 following its 10-7 victory in East Lansing. It’ll be interesting to see if Michigan State rebounds, and Penn State fans might able to get some more insight about how tough the Nittany Lions’ trip to East Lansing will be.

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin

This top-15 match-up will feature a pair of 2-0 teams, but the Wolverines had a real scare in their narrow, double-overtime victory at The Big House against Army. Michigan’s trip to Madison will be a good indicator of how competitive it can be against Big Ten West powerhouse Wisconsin as that division shapes up to be a two-horse race between the Badgers and No. 18 Iowa.

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas

Penn State fans should keep a close eye on teams ranked close to it in the Top 25 poll and potential bowl-game opponents. The Longhorns sit just one spot ahead, and they’ll face an Oklahoma State team that, while unranked, is 3-0 entering this match-up. An upset is unlikely, though — the ESPN Football Power Index gives the Cowboys a 38.6% chance at victory.

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia

This game doesn’t really have any implications for the Nittany Lions’ season, but a match-up between two top-10 teams is sure to be a quality battle. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on CBS, and it’ll feature two strong defenses that could potentially wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Both teams are undefeated entering this match-up and have faced at least one power-five conference opponent thus far.

