Podward State: Episode One

By Mitch Stewart
9/20/19 5:38 pm

Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the first episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

  • 0:00-4:35: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)
  • 4:35-9:05: Penn State football will be featured on HBO’s 24/7 College Football
  • 9:05-22:10: Penn State-Pitt football recap (featuring assistant sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)
  • 22:30-23:45: Brief way-too-early Maryland preview
  • 23:45-26:48: Bye week rooting guide
  • 26:48-31:55: Volleyball roundup from Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, Pitt preview (special guest: former Onward State editor and current DigNittanyVolleyball.com beat writer Ethan Kasales)
  • 32:10-36:55: Chick 2 restaurant review
  • 36:55-40:30: Previewing the Ty Dolla $ign and Bob Dylan concerts

Mitch Stewart

Mitch is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism from Roanoke, Virginia. In addition to his role with Onward State, Mitch talks about all the #sprots on Penn State's CommRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid the agony that being a Mets fan brings to his daily life. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at [email protected], and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

