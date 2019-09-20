Podward State: Episode One
Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.
You can listen to the first episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.
- 0:00-4:35: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)
- 4:35-9:05: Penn State football will be featured on HBO’s 24/7 College Football
- 9:05-22:10: Penn State-Pitt football recap (featuring assistant sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)
- 22:30-23:45: Brief way-too-early Maryland preview
- 23:45-26:48: Bye week rooting guide
- 26:48-31:55: Volleyball roundup from Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, Pitt preview (special guest: former Onward State editor and current DigNittanyVolleyball.com beat writer Ethan Kasales)
- 32:10-36:55: Chick 2 restaurant review
- 36:55-40:30: Previewing the Ty Dolla $ign and Bob Dylan concerts
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
March For Our Lives Co-Founder, Penn State Freshman Aims To Bring Political Awareness To New Community
Penn State freshman and March for our Lives co-founder Alex Wind has already made a global impact with his efforts to end gun violence. Now, he’s working to make sure his peers at Penn State are politically aware.
Three Takeaways From Penn State Football’s First Three Games
Penn State’s (potentially) elite defense and inconsistent offense have stood out through three games played this year.
Send this to a friend
Comments