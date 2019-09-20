Podward State: Episode One

Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the first episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

0:00-4:35: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)

Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi) 4:35-9:05: Penn State football will be featured on HBO’s 24/7 College Football

Penn State football will be featured on HBO’s 24/7 College Football 9:05-22:10: Penn State-Pitt football recap (featuring assistant sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)

Penn State-Pitt football recap (featuring assistant sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart) 22:30-23:45: Brief way-too-early Maryland preview

Brief way-too-early Maryland preview 23:45-26:48: Bye week rooting guide

Bye week rooting guide 26:48-31:55: Volleyball roundup from Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, Pitt preview (special guest: former Onward State editor and current DigNittanyVolleyball.com beat writer Ethan Kasales)

Volleyball roundup from Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, Pitt preview (special guest: former Onward State editor and current DigNittanyVolleyball.com beat writer Ethan Kasales) 32:10-36:55: Chick 2 restaurant review

Chick 2 restaurant review 36:55-40:30: Previewing the Ty Dolla $ign and Bob Dylan concerts

About the Author

Mitch Stewart Mitch is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism from Roanoke, Virginia.

