College Of Liberal Arts To Host Fifth Annual Women Leaders Panel

The College of Liberal Arts will host its fifth annual Penn State Women: Leaders of Today and Tomorrow panel at 7:30 p.m. September 25 in the Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium.

Six alumnae are scheduled to participate in the panel presentation and following Q&A session. A networking reception will round out the night.

The event’s theme focuses on empowering young women to aspire to leadership roles. Speakers will discuss successes in their respective fields, as well as the challenges they faced along the way.

Students who sign up early will have the opportunity to meet with an alumna one-on-one the following morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. September 26 on the second floor of the Bank of America Career Services Center. During these meetings, students will be able to share their career goals and receive interview and resume tips from the women .

The following alumnae will be participating in this year’s event:

Liz Bower (history, class of ’97) — Bower is a partner in the Litigation Department and co-chair of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Practice Group at Willkie Farr & Gallagher in Washington, D.C.

— Bower is a partner in the Litigation Department and co-chair of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Practice Group at Willkie Farr & Gallagher in Washington, D.C. Frances Burden (crime, law, and justice, class of ’09 ) — Burden is principal and co-founder of Ad Hoc Analytics in Washington, D.C.

) — Burden is principal and co-founder of Ad Hoc Analytics in Washington, D.C. Patricia Butler (general arts and sciences, class of ’83 ) — Butler is CEO and co-founder of ArtistWorks in Napa, California.

) — Butler is CEO and co-founder of ArtistWorks in Napa, California. Sandy Hillman (arts and letters, class of ’63 ) — Hillman is president of her own communications firm, Sandy Hillman Communications, in Baltimore, Maryland. She will be hosting this year’s panel presentation.

) — Hillman is president of her own communications firm, Sandy Hillman Communications, in Baltimore, Maryland. She will be hosting this year’s panel presentation. KerriLaine Prunella (international politics, class of ’01 ) — Prunella is a specialist leader in Deloitte’s Human Capital Practice in Washington, D.C.

) — Prunella is a specialist leader in Deloitte’s Human Capital Practice in Washington, D.C. Cindy Southworth (health and human development, class of ’93) — Southworth is executive vice president and interim CEO of the National Network to End Domestic Violence in Washington, D.C.

Students of all majors are encouraged to attend the event.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In AP Top 25 Poll Three teams ahead of Penn State in last week’s AP Top 25 poll lost, so the Nittany Lions moved up to No. 12 this week.