Smeal To Unveil Center For Sustainability In 2020

The Smeal College of Business announced plans to open the Center for the Business of Sustainability in 2020. It will tackle varying research topics, from the economic development impact of solar and wind to the relationship between globalization, international business, and environmental issues.

The Center’s plan is to be “a top-10 business school in the area of sustainability through our teaching, research, and outreach,” according to its website. Through The Center, students will have access to special courses, industry projects, networking opportunities, internships, and mentoring projects.

While many efforts to reverse climate change have been targeted at the environmentalist approach, the Sustainability Center will focus on the economic and business side of the issue.

“The mission of the center is to accelerate the integration of sustainability in business. We aim to transform business practice and education by infusing sustainability across all curricula and for businesses across the enterprise,” Smeal’s director of sustainability, Erik Foley said in a release.

IBM and Verizon have joined the Center as founding members. University-affiliated groups, such as the Institutes of Energy and the Environment and the Sustainability Institute, will also partner with the Center.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

State College Named Pennsylvania’s Best College Town In Reviews.org Ranking Reviews.org named the best college town in each state based on categories like cost of living, student employment, and night life.