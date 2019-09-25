Applications Open To Perform At THON 2020

Ever thought to yourself during the wee hours of the morning at THON that you could be up on stage?

That time of year has finally arrived again. THON stage performance coordinators are searching for performers to show off their talents at THON 2020. Whether your specialty is singing, dancing, acting, or even bungee jumping, there could be a spot for you on stage at THON.

Performer applications are open now through October 4. Those who make it to the next round will be called in for auditions any time between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on October 6 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall. All acts will be allocated a maximum of 10 minutes for auditions, but they aren’t required to use the whole time.

If you’re interested in applying, you can do so through the THINK website. However, coordinators ask that all bands wishing to perform email [email protected] instead, to work with the band coordinators to arrange applications and auditions.

