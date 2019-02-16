Bungee Jumpers Grace THON 2019 With Their Presence

If you thought Pep Rally was Saturday’s main event, then you must have never heard of the Bucks County Bungee Jumpers. As promised, the squad of aerial rope gymnasts a.k.a. rope-jumpers made its famed annual appearance at THON when it took the stage Saturday night after men’s gymnastics coasted to its third-straight Pep Rally title in a total snooze fest.

Thankfully, the Bungee Jumpers were on hand to wake the Bryce Jordan Center back up. The world-class performers stormed the Four Diamonds stage with force, armed with enough twine for each of them to jump many times over — in any way imaginable.

The Bungee Jumpers started simple and slowly worked their way to awe-inspiring. From your standard crossovers to jumping rope on their butts to jumping rope on pogo sticks to jumping rope on pogo sticks while also doing double-dutch — these jumpers can do it all.

At one point, four girls were lined up jumping the same rope in unison when the girl in front crouched down to go through the others’ legs — without breaking their jump.

These children can jump rope in ways long thought to be humanly impossible — like from a headstand or whilst breaking it down. They even brought out a small child to use as a human jump rope. Live entertainment just doesn’t get better than that, folks.

Once again, the Bungee Jumpers proved that this is their world and we are all fortunate enough to be living in it. We can only hope they bless us with another THONcore performance.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.