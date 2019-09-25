Rasir Bolton Granted Immediate Eligibility To Play For Iowa State

Former Penn State men’s basketball guard Rasir Bolton was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility to play for Iowa State on Tuesday.

According to a release, the NCAA granted Bolton’s waiver due to “circumstances surrounding his transfer from Penn State to Iowa State.” The exact nature of these circumstances was not specified by the Cyclones.

“We are excited that Rasir will be allowed to compete for us this season,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. “We certainly appreciate Penn State for their assistance during the process and are grateful that the NCAA considered all the facts in coming to this decision.”

As a freshman, Bolton was one of Penn State’s most productive players coming off the bench. He averaged 11.6 points per game — good enough for second on the team behind Lamar Stevens — while appearing in all 32 of the Nittany Lions’ games last season. The guard dropped more than 20 points on four separate occasions, including a career-high 27 points in a 76-65 victory over Colgate. He also posted 25 points in Penn State’s contests against NC State and Jacksonville State last season.

News of Bolton’s entry into the NCAA’s transfer portal initially broke on April 26, and he announced his verbal commitment to Iowa State on May 28. His departure definitely hurt Pat Chambers’ program — if he stuck around in Happy Valley, Bolton would’ve been a top contender to take on the starting role left vacant by Josh Reaves’ graduation.

Players like Jamari Wheeler, Myles Dread, Myreon Jones, and Kyle McCloskey will compete for minutes at guard for the Nittany Lions. Pat Chambers’ depth at the position took another hit when Daniil Kasatkin left the team to pursue professional opportunities on September 4.

