PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

Pittsburgh Favorite BRGR To Open State College Location

Jim Davidson
By Anthony Colucci
8/26/19 9:32 am

It’s been more than a year in the making, but a new burger joint is finally getting set to open downtown.

Burger chain BRGR will open its first location outside of the Pittsburgh market next month, the company announced in a release Monday. The new restaurant is scheduled to open September 9. It will be housed at 122 West College, which was previously the site of the Citizens Bank and is next door to the future site of another Pittsburgh staple, Hello Bistro.

In January of 2018, a notice was posted at the Citizens’ Bank announcing a public hearing to transfer a liquor license into the Borough for BRGR. BRGR later announced that June it was planning to open a State College location in January of 2019, but that schedule stalled.

Although the original hearing was canceled, the liquor license transfer was eventually approved, so the new location will feature a full bar with beer on tap and boozy milkshakes — something we know a thing or two about.

When BRGR applied for a liquor license last year, it included a provision for serving alcohol on an outdoor patio. BRGR said the patio won’t be ready for this fall’s opening, but that it remains in the works for the spring.

The release said several design elements like the bank’s vault and safety deposit boxes will incorporate the building’s history into the chain’s Americana theme.

BRGR is known for its gourmet, build-your-own burgers and handmade milkshakes. Build-your-own options include unique proteins like falafel and dry-aged beef and unique toppings like hot & sour cucumber slaw and braised short ribs. The State College location will be the fourth BRGR to open.

For now, take a peek at what you have to look forward to:

View this post on Instagram

It is the start of a glorious time of the year…the days where burgers aren't just fast food options anymore. This my friends is national burger month! Come down and put your creativity to the test crafting your very own! #brgr #pretzelbun #arugula #whitecheddar #dryagedbeef #horseradish #a1 #bacon #onionstraws #pghfoodie # #pghrestaurants #pghchefs #pgheats #localfood #downtownpittsburgh #lunchtime #burgers101 #bestburgersintown #summerweather #lunch #locallyowned #chillvibes #craftyourown #localfood #localeats #412eats #patioopen #bringafriend @412foodie @burghbabes.andbites @412eats_pgh @cravingpittsburgh

A post shared by BRGR (@brgrpgh) on

View this post on Instagram

What can go wrong with strawberries, raspberries, and pineapple all in one shake? Nothing at all, especially with fruity pebbles as a garnish! #bambam #brgr #gourmetmilkshakes #fruitypebbles #sweettreats #timetoeat #pghfoodie #pghrestaurants #pghchefs #pgheats #pghmilkshakes #downtownpittsburgh #lunchtime #summertime #summerweather #locallyowned #chillvibes #parmfries #localfood #localeats #412eats #patioopen #bringafriend @412foodie @burghbabes.andbites @412eats_pgh @cravingpittsburgh

A post shared by BRGR (@brgrpgh) on

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

New First Down Cheer Coming To Beaver Stadium

Beginning this season, when the Nittany Lions convert a first down, Beaver Stadium’s announced will yell, “First down!” to which fans will respond “Penn State!”

Charging Stations To Be Installed Inside, Outside Of Beaver Stadium

[Photo Story] Library Renovations Unveiled Before Fall Semester

‘Be A Part From The Start’ Introduces Class Of 2023 To Penn State Traditions, Culture

The event featured appearances from Penn State coaches and teams, t-shirt giveaways, and tutorials on the Nittany Lions’ many cheers and chants.

New First Down Cheer Coming To Beaver Stadium

Beginning this season, when the Nittany Lions convert a first down, Beaver Stadium’s announced will yell, “First down!” to which fans will respond “Penn State!”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend