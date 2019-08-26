Pittsburgh Favorite BRGR To Open State College Location

It’s been more than a year in the making, but a new burger joint is finally getting set to open downtown.

Burger chain BRGR will open its first location outside of the Pittsburgh market next month, the company announced in a release Monday. The new restaurant is scheduled to open September 9. It will be housed at 122 West College, which was previously the site of the Citizens Bank and is next door to the future site of another Pittsburgh staple, Hello Bistro.

In January of 2018, a notice was posted at the Citizens’ Bank announcing a public hearing to transfer a liquor license into the Borough for BRGR. BRGR later announced that June it was planning to open a State College location in January of 2019, but that schedule stalled.

Although the original hearing was canceled, the liquor license transfer was eventually approved, so the new location will feature a full bar with beer on tap and boozy milkshakes — something we know a thing or two about.

When BRGR applied for a liquor license last year, it included a provision for serving alcohol on an outdoor patio. BRGR said the patio won’t be ready for this fall’s opening, but that it remains in the works for the spring.

The release said several design elements like the bank’s vault and safety deposit boxes will incorporate the building’s history into the chain’s Americana theme.

BRGR is known for its gourmet, build-your-own burgers and handmade milkshakes. Build-your-own options include unique proteins like falafel and dry-aged beef and unique toppings like hot & sour cucumber slaw and braised short ribs. The State College location will be the fourth BRGR to open.

For now, take a peek at what you have to look forward to:

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.