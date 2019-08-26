Pittsburgh Favorite BRGR To Open State College Location
It’s been more than a year in the making, but a new burger joint is finally getting set to open downtown.
Burger chain BRGR will open its first location outside of the Pittsburgh market next month, the company announced in a release Monday. The new restaurant is scheduled to open September 9. It will be housed at 122 West College, which was previously the site of the Citizens Bank and is next door to the future site of another Pittsburgh staple, Hello Bistro.
In January of 2018, a notice was posted at the Citizens’ Bank announcing a public hearing to transfer a liquor license into the Borough for BRGR. BRGR later announced that June it was planning to open a State College location in January of 2019, but that schedule stalled.
Although the original hearing was canceled, the liquor license transfer was eventually approved, so the new location will feature a full bar with beer on tap and boozy milkshakes — something we know a thing or two about.
When BRGR applied for a liquor license last year, it included a provision for serving alcohol on an outdoor patio. BRGR said the patio won’t be ready for this fall’s opening, but that it remains in the works for the spring.
The release said several design elements like the bank’s vault and safety deposit boxes will incorporate the building’s history into the chain’s Americana theme.
BRGR is known for its gourmet, build-your-own burgers and handmade milkshakes. Build-your-own options include unique proteins like falafel and dry-aged beef and unique toppings like hot & sour cucumber slaw and braised short ribs. The State College location will be the fourth BRGR to open.
For now, take a peek at what you have to look forward to:
