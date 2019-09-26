Where To Watch Penn State-Maryland If You Don’t Have A Ticket

No. 12 Penn State football and Maryland will each open their Big Ten schedules on Friday night in College Park.

Tickets for the game are already sold-out, and it might be Maryland’s most-anticipated games of the young 2019 season…and quite possibly this decade. The Terrapins have called for a stadium-wide “Black Out,” and Penn State’s fans have been asked to wear white for the team’s first away game of the season.

College Park should be rocking for the two teams’ meeting, but for the Penn State fans in town and without a ticket, we have a few suggestions of bars to watch the game from.

RJ Bentley’s

If you’re looking for Maryland’s Corner Room, RJ Bentley’s is probably your best bet.

The restaurant was founded by a group of Maryland alumni in 1978 and has grown into a College Park staple ever since. It’s affectionately known as “Bents,” located just a mile away from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium and offers a host of food and drink specials on Friday nights.

During happy hour on Fridays, all alcohol is available for a 20% discount, and all appetizers that aren’t seafood are half-priced from 4-7 p.m. Bents also offers plenty of drink specials beginning at 9 p.m. Twelve-ounce glass bottles of domestic beers cost just $3, while 16-ounce aluminum bottles are available for $4.75. Additionally, shots of Jagermeister and Tito’s are $4.25, Fireball and Jim Beam are $4.75, and Stoli and Jack Daniels are $5.25.

RJ Bentley’s is a Maryland classic, and it should be rocking for the huge upcoming football weekend.

Cornerstone

The Cornerstone Grill and Loft is another College Park staple that should also serve as a great spot to watch Friday night’s football game.

Located a little more than a mile away from the football stadium on Baltimore Ave., the bar has 14 flat-screen TVs and a projector, so actually being able to watch the game shouldn’t be too much of an issue. There is also an upstairs section called the Loft, which has 13 flat-screen TVs for your viewing pleasure.

Cornerstone offers a diverse selection of drinks including 16 different draft beers and a number of bottled beers. The Loft also has 12 draft beers, a number of imported beers, and pool tables and arcade games to enjoy.

Although the bar says drink specials may not be available on gameday, Cornerstone’s Friday night specials typically include $2.50 Corona and Corona Lights and two-dollar Kamikaze Shooters.

Looney’s Pub

Looney’s Pub is a chain restaurant and bar with five different locations scattered throughout Maryland, including one right in the heart of downtown College Park.

The pub is less than 20 minutes away from the stadium by foot, and its drink specials include two-dollar Jello shots and Bud Lights available for $2.50 from 8 p.m. until close. Although the bar won’t offer Happy Hour before the game, it should provide a fun viewing experience for fans.

As far as food is concerned, the menu at Looney’s offers everything from your typical bar food — including nachos, wings, and mozzarella sticks moons. However, it also features some local flavor like Maryland fish & chips, a crab pretzel, and a seafood boat(!), which is an assortment of jumbo shrimp, lump crab, scallops, and lobster smothered in a creamy garlic sauce.

