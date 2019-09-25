Tickets For Maryland vs. Penn State Sell Out, Fans Still Thinking White Out

Friday night’s game between No. 12 Penn State and Maryland is expected to be the Terrapins’ “game of the decade.” A black out is planned, classes dismiss at noon, and now, tickets have sold out, the team announced Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions have visited College Park only 14 times, but they already claim two of Maryland Stadium’s top-15 attendance records, including the top spot, which was set in 1975. With at least 51,800 tickets sold for the game, in addition to the 1,000 seats added to the student section, the crowd should rival that mark, which sits at 58,973 (Remember that Beaver Stadium’s capacity is 106,572, but the record is 110,889. At the very least, this weekend should exceed 53,000 and climb into the top five.

The program record for home-game attendance, however, is 68,948, which was also set against Penn State when the Nittany Lions made their first visit for a conference game in 2015. That game was played in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium, another time the Terps pulled out all the stops for Big Brother.

If you don’t have tickets yet, they’re starting at $72 on SeatGeek, $76 on VividSeats, and $84 on StubHub.

Even with Maryland’s big plans for the weekend, Penn State fans are relatively confident that the sellout is in large part thanks to them and that they’ll White Out Maryland Stadium.

