Chris Godwin, Nick Scott Swap Jerseys Following Buccaneers-Rams Game

Former Penn State football stars Chris Godwin and Nick Scott exchanged jerseys postgame after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Just a couple of Nittany Lions swapping jerseys after suiting up in the NFL pic.twitter.com/tg4PHSwHpI — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 30, 2019

The former Nittany Lion standouts were both members of Penn State’s 2016 Big Ten Championship team. They met on-field after the high-scoring contest, posing for a photograph as each held the other’s jersey.

They are the latest Nittany Lion duo to partake in the popular NFL tradition, following in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley and Sean Lee who did so earlier in the season. Last year, Barkley and Godwin, along with Grant Haley, Donovan Smith, and Nate Stupar, also swapped jerseys following the Giants vs. Buccaneers game.

Godwin, who led the Buccaneers in receiving with 12 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns, was drafted No. 84 overall by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. The wideout is best known for his breakout sophomore season in which he recorded 1,101 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Scott, a safety, emerged during his senior season in Happy Valley, making 12 starts including a career-high nine-tackle performance in the 2018 season opener against Appalachian State, which Penn State won 45-38 in overtime. Scott was drafted No. 243 overall by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Paradise Found: Penn State Professor Helps Make Massive Literary Discovery With An Unlikely Tool Social media has changed our lives infinitely, and the realm of literary scholarship is no different. Thanks to the collective hivemind of Twitter, one of the biggest literary discoveries of the decade was found in large part thanks to the work of a Penn State professor. A copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio from 1623 that […]