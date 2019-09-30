Homecoming Events: What You Need To Know
It’s finally Homecoming Week at Penn State, and that comes with an abundance of Penn State-themed events that you can jump right into every day, starting on Monday up until the football game against Purdue this weekend.
Here’s your go-to list of what’s going on and where to go to. And not only is this week homecoming, but it’s the 100th homecoming ever, celebrating a “Century of Stories.”
Monday, September 30:
Allen Street Jam
When and Where: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Allen Street downtown
The Allen Street Jam should make for a fun afternoon with food trucks, performances, and games for all to enjoy. The Homecoming Dance Competition will also take place as dance clubs and organizations from Penn State compete against each other/
Tuesday, October 1:
Past to Present
When and Where: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | HUB
This is the 100th Homecoming, so having the chance to look at the history of our school should make for a cool opportunity to appreciate what has come before you.
There will be displays of history, performances from campus organizations, activities that students can have fun with that celebrate Penn State’s timeline, and food for all. There will also be some Penn State memorabilia from ages past, so it’s worth the trip to check it out.
For The Glory Talent Show
When and Where: 7 p.m. | Schwab Auditorium
The For The Glory Talent Show is the ultimate competition between students who want show off their skills or hidden talents. The show will be judged by faculty and students, and the top-three performances get the chance to do their act during THON.
Wednesday, October 2:
Best of Penn State Carnival
When and Where: 2 to 7 p.m. | HUB Lawn
Seriously, what’s better than a carnival in the middle of the week? This annual tradition brings in carnival games to play, inflatables to jump in and race in with friends, and ever get your face painted. There’s food available during the event, as well as performances from Penn State students.
Friday, October 4:
Student-Alumni Ice Cream Social
When and Where: 1 to 3 p.m. | Hintz Alumni Center
Ice cream goes well with Homecoming, and sharing it with others makes it all the better. Of course, Creamery ice cream will be served to students, alumni and members of the university community where you can socialize with people who love your school just as much as you, win prizes, and even watch a performance from the Alumni Blue Band.
The Homecoming Parade
When and Where: Begins at 6 p.m. | Throughout campus and to College Ave.
The parade is a staple of Homecoming, and everyone is welcome to attend the student-run event.
The parade moves from the campus to downtown, with people gathered to watch floats from students, alumni chapters, and organizations alike. The Grand Marshal, Honorary Grand Marshal, Homecoming Courts and others will also make appearances.
Saturday, October 5:
Tailgate Competition
When and Where: Saturday morning | Tailgate lots
A classic staple of Penn State students and alumni is of course tailgating, so why not make that a competition too? Each tailgate will be assessed based off its food, creativity, atmosphere, pride, and quality by judges. Before the game, the winners will be announced throughout six categories, such as Best Overall, Best Food, Most Spirited, and more.
Registration is closed, but you can still have the chance to see the ones competing and see the winners get their prize.
Penn State vs. Purdue Homecoming Football Game
When and Where: Noon | Beaver Stadium
Of course as the classic end to a Homecoming week, we have the upcoming football game against Purdue. Do I need to say why this is a great event to go to? Head on off to Beaver Stadium and support our players in their first home game in three weeks.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Paradise Found: Penn State Professor Helps Make Massive Literary Discovery With An Unlikely Tool
Social media has changed our lives infinitely, and the realm of literary scholarship is no different. Thanks to the collective hivemind of Twitter, one of the biggest literary discoveries of the decade was found in large part thanks to the work of a Penn State professor. A copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio from 1623 that […]
Club Spikeball Taking Off One Year And 500+ Members Later
Penn State’s Club Spikeball team has grown since its inception last fall, and is now competing against other collegiate teams.
Send this to a friend
Comments