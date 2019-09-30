Homecoming Events: What You Need To Know

It’s finally Homecoming Week at Penn State, and that comes with an abundance of Penn State-themed events that you can jump right into every day, starting on Monday up until the football game against Purdue this weekend.

Here’s your go-to list of what’s going on and where to go to. And not only is this week homecoming, but it’s the 100th homecoming ever, celebrating a “Century of Stories.”

Monday, September 30:

Allen Street Jam

When and Where: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Allen Street downtown

The Allen Street Jam should make for a fun afternoon with food trucks, performances, and games for all to enjoy. The Homecoming Dance Competition will also take place as dance clubs and organizations from Penn State compete against each other/

Tuesday, October 1:

Past to Present

When and Where: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | HUB

This is the 100th Homecoming, so having the chance to look at the history of our school should make for a cool opportunity to appreciate what has come before you.

There will be displays of history, performances from campus organizations, activities that students can have fun with that celebrate Penn State’s timeline, and food for all. There will also be some Penn State memorabilia from ages past, so it’s worth the trip to check it out.

For The Glory Talent Show

When and Where: 7 p.m. | Schwab Auditorium

The For The Glory Talent Show is the ultimate competition between students who want show off their skills or hidden talents. The show will be judged by faculty and students, and the top-three performances get the chance to do their act during THON.

Wednesday, October 2:

Best of Penn State Carnival

When and Where: 2 to 7 p.m. | HUB Lawn

Seriously, what’s better than a carnival in the middle of the week? This annual tradition brings in carnival games to play, inflatables to jump in and race in with friends, and ever get your face painted. There’s food available during the event, as well as performances from Penn State students.

Friday, October 4:

Student-Alumni Ice Cream Social

When and Where: 1 to 3 p.m. | Hintz Alumni Center

Ice cream goes well with Homecoming, and sharing it with others makes it all the better. Of course, Creamery ice cream will be served to students, alumni and members of the university community where you can socialize with people who love your school just as much as you, win prizes, and even watch a performance from the Alumni Blue Band.

The Homecoming Parade

When and Where: Begins at 6 p.m. | Throughout campus and to College Ave.

The parade is a staple of Homecoming, and everyone is welcome to attend the student-run event.

The parade moves from the campus to downtown, with people gathered to watch floats from students, alumni chapters, and organizations alike. The Grand Marshal, Honorary Grand Marshal, Homecoming Courts and others will also make appearances.

Saturday, October 5:

Tailgate Competition

When and Where: Saturday morning | Tailgate lots

A classic staple of Penn State students and alumni is of course tailgating, so why not make that a competition too? Each tailgate will be assessed based off its food, creativity, atmosphere, pride, and quality by judges. Before the game, the winners will be announced throughout six categories, such as Best Overall, Best Food, Most Spirited, and more.

Registration is closed, but you can still have the chance to see the ones competing and see the winners get their prize.

Penn State vs. Purdue Homecoming Football Game

When and Where: Noon | Beaver Stadium

Of course as the classic end to a Homecoming week, we have the upcoming football game against Purdue. Do I need to say why this is a great event to go to? Head on off to Beaver Stadium and support our players in their first home game in three weeks.

Game Week #5

It is time to focus all of our attention on Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue!#WeAre

Sellout Beaver Stadium, nothing better than enjoying a Noon Kick with a breakfast tailgate

1-0 Mentality — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 30, 2019

