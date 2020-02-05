Order A Singing Valentine For That Special Someone
The Nittany Knights, a 30-person barbershop chorus in State College, is offering the ultimate, guaranteed swoon-inducing gift this Valentine’s Day: singing Valentines to be delivered in person on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14.
According to its website, the quartet will arrive at the residence or workplace of your special person or at a local restaurant or another public place, and sing two or three love songs, so queue up the John Legend hits.
The standard Singing Valentines package costs $30. For $45, you can get “Deluxe Singing Valentine,” and the quartet will also bring a sampler of small chocolates and take an instant photo for your loved one to remember the delivery.
If you wish to schedule this unique opportunity for the one you love on Valentines Day, you can call Bill, one of the singers, at 814-355-3559, email at [email protected], or visit NittanyKnights.org.
