PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Order A Singing Valentine For That Special Someone

By Alexandra Ramos
2/5/20 4:11 am

The Nittany Knights, a 30-person barbershop chorus in State College, is offering the ultimate, guaranteed swoon-inducing gift this Valentine’s Day: singing Valentines to be delivered in person on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14.

According to its website, the quartet will arrive at the residence or workplace of your special person or at a local restaurant or another public place, and sing two or three love songs, so queue up the John Legend hits.

The standard Singing Valentines package costs $30. For $45, you can get “Deluxe Singing Valentine,” and the quartet will also bring a sampler of small chocolates and take an instant photo for your loved one to remember the delivery.

If you wish to schedule this unique opportunity for the one you love on Valentines Day, you can call Bill, one of the singers, at 814-355-3559, email at [email protected], or visit NittanyKnights.org.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Alexandra Ramos

Alexandra Ramos is a senior majoring in digital-print journalism with a minor in English. She's been writing for a long time now and has loved every second of it, and Penn State, as well as her love for her school, has been a huge factor in her life. Catch her probably eating a slice of pizza and probably writing herself into oblivion before senioritis catches up with her.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Roommates Embark On Pong Table Business Venture

“We find it very therapeutic and genuinely have a good time spending time together and being creative.”

Incoming Freshmen Resort To TikTok To Find Roommates

Incoming freshman Grace Gonzalez recently went viral on TikTok, where she made a plea for a roommate to other future Penn Staters on the app.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend