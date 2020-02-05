Order A Singing Valentine For That Special Someone

The Nittany Knights, a 30-person barbershop chorus in State College, is offering the ultimate, guaranteed swoon-inducing gift this Valentine’s Day: singing Valentines to be delivered in person on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14.

According to its website, the quartet will arrive at the residence or workplace of your special person or at a local restaurant or another public place, and sing two or three love songs, so queue up the John Legend hits.

The standard Singing Valentines package costs $30. For $45, you can get “Deluxe Singing Valentine,” and the quartet will also bring a sampler of small chocolates and take an instant photo for your loved one to remember the delivery.

If you wish to schedule this unique opportunity for the one you love on Valentines Day, you can call Bill, one of the singers, at 814-355-3559, email at [email protected], or visit NittanyKnights.org.

Alexandra Ramos Alexandra Ramos is a senior majoring in digital-print journalism with a minor in English. She's been writing for a long time now and has loved every second of it, and Penn State, as well as her love for her school, has been a huge factor in her life. Catch her probably eating a slice of pizza and probably writing herself into oblivion before senioritis catches up with her.

