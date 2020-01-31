PSU news by
SPA To Host MAX For Free Concert February 14

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Alexandra Ramos
1/31/20 4:05 pm

Singer-songwriter MAX will perform at the HUB’s Alumni Hall on Friday, February 14 in a free concert hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA).

MAX, formally known as Max Schneider, began his career in the Broadway musical 13 in 2008 and 2009 before releasing his debut album, “NWL,” in 2015. Since then, he’s released two additional albums — “Hell’s Kitchen Angel” and “House Of Divine” — in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Schneider is likely best known for hit singles including “Lights Down Low,” “Love Me Less (featuring Quinn XCII),” and “Team.” In 2019, he earned a nomination for Best New Pop Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Tickets for the performance can be picked up in 226 HUB beginning Monday, February 3. They’ll be available leading up to the event or until supplies last.

MAX’s peformance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14 in Alumni Hall. The event is wholly funded by your student fee, and you can get in free of charge with a swipe of your Penn State student ID.

About the Author

Alexandra Ramos

Alexandra Ramos is a senior majoring in digital-print journalism with a minor in English. She's been writing for a long time now and has loved every second of it, and Penn State, as well as her love for her school, has been a huge factor in her life. Catch her probably eating a slice of pizza and probably writing herself into oblivion before senioritis catches up with her.

