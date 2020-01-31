SPA To Host MAX For Free Concert February 14
Singer-songwriter MAX will perform at the HUB’s Alumni Hall on Friday, February 14 in a free concert hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA).
MAX, formally known as Max Schneider, began his career in the Broadway musical 13 in 2008 and 2009 before releasing his debut album, “NWL,” in 2015. Since then, he’s released two additional albums — “Hell’s Kitchen Angel” and “House Of Divine” — in 2016 and 2020, respectively.
Schneider is likely best known for hit singles including “Lights Down Low,” “Love Me Less (featuring Quinn XCII),” and “Team.” In 2019, he earned a nomination for Best New Pop Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Tickets for the performance can be picked up in 226 HUB beginning Monday, February 3. They’ll be available leading up to the event or until supplies last.
MAX’s peformance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14 in Alumni Hall. The event is wholly funded by your student fee, and you can get in free of charge with a swipe of your Penn State student ID.
