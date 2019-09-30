IFC Elects Acacia’s Nate Brodsky As New President
The Interfraternity Council elected Nate Brodsky as the new IFC President in a vote among all active chapter presidents last week. Brodsky, a junior studying marketing, is the current chapter president of Acacia.
This marks the second year that a brother of Acacia has been elected president. Within IFC, Brodsky has served as an internal audit consultant since last fall. He is also a member of the Sapphire Leadership Academic Program and LifeLink.
The Council also elected Ethan Marsh, the chapter president of Alpha Epsilon Pi, as its next executive vice president and Quinn O’Neill of Alpha Tau Omega as its next administrative vice president.
All three will begin their terms at the start of nest semester. Before that, they will be conducting interviews during the next few weeks to fill the remaining roles on the 2020 Executive Board.
