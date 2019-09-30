IFC Elects Acacia’s Nate Brodsky As New President

The Interfraternity Council elected Nate Brodsky as the new IFC President in a vote among all active chapter presidents last week. Brodsky, a junior studying marketing, is the current chapter president of Acacia.

This marks the second year that a brother of Acacia has been elected president. Within IFC, Brodsky has served as an internal audit consultant since last fall. He is also a member of the Sapphire Leadership Academic Program and LifeLink.

The Council also elected Ethan Marsh, the chapter president of Alpha Epsilon Pi, as its next executive vice president and Quinn O’Neill of Alpha Tau Omega as its next administrative vice president.

All three will begin their terms at the start of nest semester. Before that, they will be conducting interviews during the next few weeks to fill the remaining roles on the 2020 Executive Board.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

