Oktoberfest Coming To Happy Valley October 4

Tussey Mountain will host its own Oktoberfest celebration with authentic German food, beer, and music from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at its Amphitheater.

Visitors can pay $5 for admission and then buy food and beverage tickets for $1 each or purchase a separate admission ticket for $10, which will secure them a 16-ounce mug and four food and beverage tickets.

Plenty of fall beers, ranging from traditional brews like Warsteiner and Paulaner to American favorites like Sam Adams and Sierra Nevada to local breweries like Shy Bear and Otto’s, will be served at the event. Live music performances will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Bavarian Stompers, followed by Philadelphia-based German Brass Band Polkadelphia at 7:30 p.m.

It’s encouraged that you bring a lawn chair or blanket if you’re interested in sitting on the lawn or getting there early enough to sit at a community-style picnic table.

For tickets and more info, click here.

