PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Entertainment

Oktoberfest Coming To Happy Valley October 4

Courtesy of Tussey Mountain Facebook
By Andy Mollenauer
10/2/19 4:03 am

Tussey Mountain will host its own Oktoberfest celebration with authentic German food, beer, and music from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at its Amphitheater.

Visitors can pay $5 for admission and then buy food and beverage tickets for $1 each or purchase a separate admission ticket for $10, which will secure them a 16-ounce mug and four food and beverage tickets.

Plenty of fall beers, ranging from traditional brews like Warsteiner and Paulaner to American favorites like Sam Adams and Sierra Nevada to local breweries like Shy Bear and Otto’s, will be served at the event. Live music performances will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Bavarian Stompers, followed by Philadelphia-based German Brass Band Polkadelphia at 7:30 p.m.

It’s encouraged that you bring a lawn chair or blanket if you’re interested in sitting on the lawn or getting there early enough to sit at a community-style picnic table.

For tickets and more info, click here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Andy

Fall Flavors We’d Like To See At The Creamery

While pumpkin spice is king, there are a number of other fun fall flavors that we think Penn Staters would love.

Chris Godwin, Nick Scott Swap Jerseys Following Buccaneers-Rams Game

What To Do In Maryland This Weekend If You’re Going To The Game

From Chocolate Cupcakes And A Forest Fire To Forever: A Professorial Penn State Love Story

While he may not have received his preferred gift at his 30th birthday party, anthropology professor Kirk French did receive something else.

Stay Strapped: Reconsidering Penn State’s Hammock Ban

While we all love the trees, there might be some more eco-friendly alternatives to this hammock ban that don’t involve keeping our campus slackline free.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend