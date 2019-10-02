Penn State Hoops’ Lamar Stevens Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

The preseason hype continues to climb for Penn State men’s basketball small forward Lamar Stevens.

The senior was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday morning, along with nine other conference players.

Stevens declared for the NBA Draft this past April after a stellar junior campaign but announced that he would return for his final season as a Nittany Lion just a month later.

The small forward was a first-team All-Big Ten selection after his junior season. He led the Nittany Lions with 19.9 points per game, the second-most in the Big Ten, and contributed 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Stevens will likely once again be considered the top option on offense this season.

The Pennsylvania native was mentioned among some of the top conference players on the preseason team, including Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston.

Stevens and the rest of his squad will try to build from what was a disappointing 2018-19 season in which the Nittany Lions finished with a 14-18 record. The 2019-20 regular season will open with a game against University of Maryland Eastern Shore at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

