What Exactly Is Going On In This Lady Lions Picture?
It’s a new era in Penn State women’s basketball. The arrival of head coach Carolyn Kieger has brought a certain anticipation to this season that’s been lacking in recent years. And apparently, she’s kicking things off by burning down East Halls.
The picture posted on the team Instagram seems to be tied to the team’s new hashtag #IgniteThePRIDE. Not only is Kieger igniting the pride, the picture seems like her basketball team is igniting a wildfire that’s spreading down Curtin Road from the Bryce Jordan Center to East.
In all honesty, though, the team does look intimidating in this picture, and I’m hoping they re-create this picture in front of every venue they win at on the road this season.
I’m not sure if it’s the fear-inducing burning building in the background that implies this *could* be a mob of arsonists, but Kieger and each player staring into your soul looking pissed off and ready to burn your house down if you dare drive into the paint should instantly send chills down your spine.
And after being haunted by their cold, stern glares, I can’t help but be reminded of Heath Ledger’s Joker in Dark Knight.
So, 2019-20 is a new era for the Lady Lions. They’re tough, they’re badass, and they probably belong on some sort of watchlist.
