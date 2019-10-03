Beaver Stadium Prop Bets

Pennsylvania is one of thirteen states to have legalized sports gambling, after doing so in 2017. Naturally, Penn State fans have steadily grown more interested in betting on the team’s games over the past few seasons.

There are plenty of bets that most sportsbooks offer, such as picking a team to cover a spread, how many completions one of the team’s quarterbacks is going to have, or even specific bets for who might be up by a specific point in the game (see: Penn State is a second-half team).

However, anyone that is in Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoons knows that there are plenty of prop bets that have been ignored by these new betting organizations. We dove deep to find some alternative options for the sites to add to their books to maybe liven up the betting experience.

Over/Under: 59.5 Minutes Spent Waiting To Get Into Gate A

The new ticketing system had unsurprisingly held fans outside of Gate A well into the first quarter of each of Penn State’s first three home games this season. Now, I will concede that Pitt was a noon kick and included a delay due to severe weather that caused all of the gates to be temporarily closed.

Other than that, most people I’ve talked to who tried to get in line for the student section entrance 45 minutes to an hour before kickoff against Buffalo and Idaho didn’t make it in before the team ran out of the tunnel. It’s taken almost half of the first quarter throughout September to fill the student section.

As Penn State continues to rise up the rankings and with a looming home game against Michigan and another early kick this Saturday, expect more students to attend games than for the Idaho or Buffalo games, potentially adding even more time to your wait outside of the South end zone. Expect it to be continuing taking about an hour to enter.

Mitch’s pick: Over 59.5 minutes in line

Over/Under: 4.5 Jonas Brothers Songs Played By DJ PJ

During my four falls at Penn State, Beaver Stadium Music Man PJ Mullen has always been consistent in finding a song that fans can attach on to, and then absolutely spamming it multiple times during each home game. From The Chainsmoker’s “Closer,” to Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE,” and of course who could forget last year’s third-down aux cord champion, “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes.

This year, PJ has been burnin’ up with the urge to play music from the Nittany Lions’ unofficial band: The Jonas Brothers (we still love you, Blue Band). James Franklin is best buddies with Joe after all, and the group has made it a point to become fixtures in the Penn State community over the past year or so. I counted five songs during the Pitt game alone, and that’s with an admittedly small catalog of JoBros. songs in my memory. I’d say 4.5 is a fair mark to start at entering the next few home games.

Mitch’s Pick: Over 4.5 Jo Bros. Songs

Over/Under: 5.5 People Injured Behind The End Zones By Jordan Stout’s Missiles Touchbacks

As the essential leader of the Jordan Stout fan club myself, I knew he was capable of murder upon watching him destroy footballs for my beloved Virginia Tech Hokies (RIP). As a redshirt freshman last year, the kicker nailed 60-of-71 kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks, good enough for fourth in the country in touchback percentage (84.5%).

This guy is a hazard for anyone on the sidelines. He doesn’t just kick touchbacks, folks. He smashes them a good five yards beyond the goalposts just about every time he tees up the ball. He’s done it 30-of-34 times this season, and two of those kicks were intentionally kicked to the return team (high kick vs. Idaho, squib against Maryland).

If you’re a photographer, cheerleader, The Nittany Lion itself, or anyone else that happens to be standing on the field, please do so at your own risk. Because not even Captain America’s shield would stop this projectile from knocking you clean out of the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium.

Mitch’s Pick: Take the over. Stout’s leg will summon over 5.5 ambulances easily.

Over/Under: 6.5 Chicken Baskets That You Watch A Drunk Penn State Student Fumble Away To The Other Team (The Concrete)

It’s the worst sight in Penn State sports and a tragic tale as old as time.

Most people have been here at one time or another, which is why the 6.5 line is so high to begin with, even though it’s hard to really fathom. Do we actually see roughly half a dozen people drop a chicken basket each home game? But in my own experience, I’ve watched plenty of people who don’t have what it takes to receive the precious chicken basket carries.

Dropping hot fries on the way up the steps? Leaving them on the ground for “just a second,” just for some unaware fan to kick them over? There’s plenty of fans who make the mistake of allowing the elements of Beaver Stadium to frazzle them into ruining their prized meal. Sometimes, there’s no way to stop these unthinkable, yet very real scenarios without just immediately shoving the food down your throat upon paying the cashier at the concessions stand.

Expect the unexpected if you’re toting a chicken basket this Saturday, but if you’re looking for the right action on this game, definitely watch for multiple fans to disappoint under bettors by standing in line for a minimum of 20 minutes just to drop their food.

Mitch’s pick: Over 6.5 dropped chicken baskets

Are you even surprised I picked the over on each prop bet? It’s because life is too short to bet the under, you wuss.

