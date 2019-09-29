Joe Jonas Wants To Walk Penn State Football Out Of The Tunnel Before A Game
Joe Jonas just might make a return trip to Beaver Stadium to lead Penn State football out of the tunnel.
Champs posted an Instagram photo of text messages between James Franklin and Joe Jonas, who were connected directly in a group text with someone working with the Jonas Brothers. Joe said that he’s ready to walk the Nittany Lions out of the tunnel before a game. Champs owner Dante Lucchesi confirmed the screenshots are real to Onward State.
“I’m ready to walk the team out,” Jonas wrote. “You let me know when! ”
The Jonas Brothers are currently in the midst of their “Happiness Begins” tour, which ends in February. The North American leg of the tour will finish with a performance in the Bahamas on December 30, so the brothers have concerts scattered throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the rest of the calendar year. The band will perform in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight after stops in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio from September 25-27.
The band’s tour hasn’t stopped Joe and his brothers from visiting Penn State this year. On top of the Jonas Brothers’ Bryce Jordan Center concert on September 4, Joe stopped by Beaver Stadium and its tailgate lots prior to Penn State’s home opener against Idaho and the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Joe and Nick Jonas visited Champs Downtown after their BJC performance, which took place a few months after the band showed up at Champs for an impromptu concert as part of the #BarstoolBestBar Twitter poll. James Franklin previously invited the Jonas Brothers to the White Out, which will take place in between their concerts in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Jonas was apparently cheering on the Nittany Lions during their 59-0 victory over Maryland on Friday night, and he congratulated Franklin for his team’s victory in its Big Ten opener. The head coach told Jonas to let him know if he ever needs anything in what’s clearly an incredibly wholesome exchange of text messages.
