A Timeline Of The Jonas Brothers And Penn State’s Lovebug

The Jonas Brothers love for Penn State seems to be a never-ending saga, especially in recent months.

The band of brothers has made appearances at Penn State, playing impromptu shows and rooting for its bars on social media over the years. So, for all those wondering just how deep the connection runs, look no further.

Here’s a recap of everything we know about the JoBros’ love affair with Penn State.

Phil McIntyre The Bands Manager Attends Penn State

The JoBros’ manager, Phil McIntyre, has blue and white running through his veins. McIntyre grew up in the area as a townie and eventually went on to attend Penn State. Understandably, the love for Penn State can potentially be traced back to this point.

September 2, 2008: The “Burnin’ Up” Tour Comes To The Bryce Jordan Center

The Burnin’ Up Tour made a stop at the BJC back in 2008, which is the first known interaction the Jonas Brothers had with the area.

August 15, 2010: Joe Celebrates His 21st At Champs

After a show in Hershey, Joe made the trip to State College to celebrate his 21st birthday at Champs North Atherton. While the Champs Downtown we all know and love today might not have yet existed, Joe still received the Penn State experience along with a deep love for the sports bar, at the urging of McIntyre.

“You’re not having your first legal drink in Harrisburg. We’re going to the Phyrst,” Jonas was told, according to townie and former executive assistant Jason Ganter.

February 17, 2017: DNCE Performs At THON And Champs

DNCE made an appearance at THON 2017 and set somewhat of a precedent for surprise performances. Following the THON show, the band headed to Champs for another surprise set.

January 2, 2017: Joe and Nick Attend the 2017 Rose Bowl

Joe and Nick were spotted on the sidelines of the 2017 Rose Bowl game when Penn State faced USC. Dressed in Penn State gear, the brothers were even showing their love and support for Penn State over the hometown Trojans. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, even with the JoBros in attendance, L.A. (, L.A. baby) wasn’t the city dreams are made of.

March 23, 2019: Joe First Supports Champs In The #BarstoolBestBar Contest

Early on in the #BarstoolBestBar competition Joe came out to show his love for Champs in the race. During every poll Joe tweeted his support for the bar, which got Champs all the way to the final round.

I had my 21st at champs. This place rules. Obvious winner right here. @ChampsPennState https://t.co/HoLQZ67jWZ — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 23, 2019

April 5, 2019: Jonas Brothers Perform At Champs

After dropping hints on Twitter, the Jonas Brothers and the “J-Sisters” landed in State College for another impromptu performance.

Like any normal visitors, they stopped at Beaver Stadium to snap a group picture and then headed over to Champs for surprise concert after powering the bar to a thrilling, overtime win against Harper’s of Michigan State. They even got a welcome from James Franklin, who gave them their own jerseys and invited them to the White Out.

August 31, 2019: Joe Attends Penn State’s Home Opener, Brothers Visit Four Diamonds Teen

After another suggestive tweet, Joe cheered on the Nittany Lions from the sidelines against Idaho before a show in Hershey that same night.

The one and only @joejonas showed up at Beaver Stadium to root on his favorite college football team on Saturday. https://t.co/McoLKl1riA — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 1, 2019

In between the game and concert, Joe and his brothers stopped by the Hershey Medical Center to visit THON teen Lily Jordan, who couldn’t attend the concert.

September 4, 2019: Jonas Brothers Perform At The BJC On The “Happiness Begins” Tour

After the BJC missed a slot on the initial tour announcement for the, “Happiness Begins Tour” it was announced just hours after Franklin tweeted the brothers. Get ready for all the nostalgia and excitement.

Hey @jonasbrothers! I see you making stops in Philly, Pittsburgh & Hershey…when are you heading to Happy Valley?#WeAre pic.twitter.com/BXpWMoF9Wd — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) June 10, 2019

