Kenyette Barnes, Robin Givens To Speak At Penn State

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
10/3/19 12:00 pm

Social justice leaders Kenyette Barnes and Robin Givens will speak at Penn State as part of the Student Programming Association’s collaboration with the Gender Equity Center. The joint lecture will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10 in Heritage Hall.

Barnes is a political strategist, lobbyist, and the national co-founder of the #MuteRKelly movement. She also advocates for issues like anti-human trafficking, domestic abuse, sexual violence, HIV advocacy, and voter’s rights. She’s been honored by the Detroit and Philadelphia City Councils for her work with #MuteRKelly respectively.

Givens is an actress who got her breakthrough role in Head of the Class and has appeared on shows like Riverdale, Once Upon a Time, and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. She’s also the co-chair of the Women Who Care organization, domestic violence advocate, and author of Grace Will Lead Me Home, which details her experience with domestic abuse and relationships.

Free tickets are now available for students to pick up in the SPA office (226 HUB) or the Gender Equity Center (204 Boucke).

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

