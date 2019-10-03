PSU news by
[Photo Story] Best of Penn State Carnival 2019

Mira DiBattiste
By Mira DiBattiste
10/3/19 4:03 am

The Best of Penn State Carnival, one of Penn State Homecoming’s many annual events, brought inflatables, carnival games, and fun to the HUB Lawn Wednesday afternoon.

2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the first Penn State Homecoming, commemorated by this year’s theme: “A Century of Stories.”

Carnival rides and American Ninja Warrior-like jungle gyms turned the HUB Lawn into a collegiate playground Wednesday afternoon.

Homecoming’s organizers gave the south end of the HUB Lawn an arcade feel with this inflatable skeeball setup.

This inflatable slide was a huge hit, taking attendees right back to the days of backyard birthday parties and waiting your turn in line.

Organizers asked Penn Staters to highlight their favorite aspects of the university using this portable chalkboard.

About the Author

Mira DiBattiste

Mira is a sophomore photographer studying industrial engineering from the city of bridges, Pittsburgh PA. She spends way too much time crying over instagram doggos and likes to pick heavy things off the ground and put them back down occasionally. If you ever need a picture of your dog, shoot a DM to @miraniicole on twitter.

Comments

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

