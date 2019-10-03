[Photo Story] Best of Penn State Carnival 2019
The Best of Penn State Carnival, one of Penn State Homecoming’s many annual events, brought inflatables, carnival games, and fun to the HUB Lawn Wednesday afternoon.
2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the first Penn State Homecoming, commemorated by this year’s theme: “A Century of Stories.”
Carnival rides and American Ninja Warrior-like jungle gyms turned the HUB Lawn into a collegiate playground Wednesday afternoon.
Homecoming’s organizers gave the south end of the HUB Lawn an arcade feel with this inflatable skeeball setup.
This inflatable slide was a huge hit, taking attendees right back to the days of backyard birthday parties and waiting your turn in line.
Organizers asked Penn Staters to highlight their favorite aspects of the university using this portable chalkboard.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
From Chocolate Cupcakes And A Forest Fire To Forever: A Professorial Penn State Love Story
While he may not have received his preferred gift at his 30th birthday party, anthropology professor Kirk French did receive something else.
Stay Strapped: Reconsidering Penn State’s Hammock Ban
While we all love the trees, there might be some more eco-friendly alternatives to this hammock ban that don’t involve keeping our campus slackline free.
Send this to a friend
Comments