[Photo Story] Best of Penn State Carnival 2019

The Best of Penn State Carnival, one of Penn State Homecoming’s many annual events, brought inflatables, carnival games, and fun to the HUB Lawn Wednesday afternoon.

2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the first Penn State Homecoming, commemorated by this year’s theme: “A Century of Stories.”

Carnival rides and American Ninja Warrior-like jungle gyms turned the HUB Lawn into a collegiate playground Wednesday afternoon.

Homecoming’s organizers gave the south end of the HUB Lawn an arcade feel with this inflatable skeeball setup.

This inflatable slide was a huge hit, taking attendees right back to the days of backyard birthday parties and waiting your turn in line.

Organizers asked Penn Staters to highlight their favorite aspects of the university using this portable chalkboard.

