Up & Up Music Festival Set For Block Party On Allen Street October 26

Courtesy of Monster Energy College Festival Series
By Max Tolson
10/3/19 4:05 am

EDM producer DJ Elephante is set to perform live on the 200 block of Allen Street (read: behind Beaver Avenue) from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 as a part of the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival. Penn State was one of four universities to win the Up & Up Festival, a nationwide competition where schools compete to sell the most pre-sale tickets with the opportunity to host a concert at stake.

This is the second semester that Penn State will hold the Up & Up Festival after placing second in the most recent competition. Last semester, EDM producer Slushii played the concert Penn State won at the Basement Nightspot as part of the same competition. 

The concert this semester will be held outside for a street party of sorts. According to Michael Sellers, director of operations for the Penn State Up & Up team, the theme will be “the Zoo,” because Elephante refers to his fans as “animals of all shapes, colors, and species.”

Sellers has worked hard over the past two years along with founders Paul Laki, Katarina VanLedtje, Ben Rosenblatt, Mohul Chaudhari, and Daniel Murphy.

The team now has more than 50 ambassadors who help promote the festival. Recently, the ambassadors have been promoting the festival at fraternity parties by handing out Monster energy drinks and other Up & Up merchandise.

“We have been telling every single person we know to help promote this show,” Sellers said.

Elephante, who has gained popularity for remixing artists like Clean Bandit and Lorde, is best known for his songs “Closer” and “The In Between.”

The first 100 people who bought the pre-sale tickets will receive their tickets for free. For the rest, tickets are now available through the Up and Up Festival website.

Max Tolson

Comments

