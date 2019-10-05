Marlisa Shaw, Frederick Purnell Receive Second-Ever ‘Guide State Forward’ Award

Marlisa Shaw and Frederick Purnell were named the recipients of Homecoming’s second-ever “Guide State Forward” award at halftime of Penn State’s football game against Purdue.

JUST IN: Congratulations to Marlisa Shaw and Frederick Purnell on becoming the second-ever recipients of Homecoming's "Guide State Forward" award! — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 5, 2019

Shaw is a senior majoring in biology and psychology and a member of the Millennium Scholars Program. She’s conducted research in various campus labs and worked with the Minority Health Initiative and SAFE & AWARE.

Purnell is a senior majoring in biology and the president of LGBTQA Student Roundtable, vice president of the Queer and Trans People of Color Organization (QTPOC), and a peer educator for Men Against Violence.

Last year marked the first time ever that the award was presented after Homecoming instituted it in place of crowning a king and queen and announced the court would be gender-neutral moving forward After Homecoming announced members of the court, seniors voted throughout the week to decide who would receive the “Guide State Forward” award.

Congratulations, Marlisa and Frederick!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.