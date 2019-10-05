PSU news by
Marlisa Shaw, Frederick Purnell Receive Second-Ever ‘Guide State Forward’ Award

By Anthony Colucci
10/5/19 2:08 pm

Marlisa Shaw and Frederick Purnell were named the recipients of Homecoming’s second-ever “Guide State Forward” award at halftime of Penn State’s football game against Purdue.

Shaw is a senior majoring in biology and psychology and a member of the Millennium Scholars Program. She’s conducted research in various campus labs and worked with the Minority Health Initiative and SAFE & AWARE.

Purnell is a senior majoring in biology and the president of LGBTQA Student Roundtable, vice president of the Queer and Trans People of Color Organization (QTPOC), and a peer educator for Men Against Violence.

Last year marked the first time ever that the award was presented after Homecoming instituted it in place of crowning a king and queen and announced the court would be gender-neutral moving forward After Homecoming announced members of the court, seniors voted throughout the week to decide who would receive the “Guide State Forward” award.

Congratulations, Marlisa and Frederick!

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations.

THON Announces 2020 Theme: Journey Together

Following longstanding tradition for THON and Homecoming, the THON Executive Committee announced the theme for THON 2020 before the Homecoming parade kicked off Friday evening.

