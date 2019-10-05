Marlisa Shaw, Frederick Purnell Receive Second-Ever ‘Guide State Forward’ Award
Marlisa Shaw and Frederick Purnell were named the recipients of Homecoming’s second-ever “Guide State Forward” award at halftime of Penn State’s football game against Purdue.
Shaw is a senior majoring in biology and psychology and a member of the Millennium Scholars Program. She’s conducted research in various campus labs and worked with the Minority Health Initiative and SAFE & AWARE.
Purnell is a senior majoring in biology and the president of LGBTQA Student Roundtable, vice president of the Queer and Trans People of Color Organization (QTPOC), and a peer educator for Men Against Violence.
Last year marked the first time ever that the award was presented after Homecoming instituted it in place of crowning a king and queen and announced the court would be gender-neutral moving forward After Homecoming announced members of the court, seniors voted throughout the week to decide who would receive the “Guide State Forward” award.
Congratulations, Marlisa and Frederick!
