New York Jets To Host THON Game December 22

THON and the New York Jets are teaming up once again to raise money for this year’s fundraising campaign FTK. The team will donate a portion of ticket proceeds from its December 22 match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium.

The game conveniently falls on the Sunday after finals week, perfect for those traveling back to New York and New Jersey, in need of a football fix before college bowl games begin.

All tickets can be purchased online and accessed through the New York Jets app. Ticket prices for the AFC showdown (including all fees) are as follows:

Upper level/corner seats: $69.15

Mezzanine level seats: $111.70

Lower endzone tickets: $127.66

The MetLife 50 Club: $205.32.

Fans traveling to the game will get the chance to see Sam Ficken suit up for the Jets, as the former Penn State kicker was scooped up by the franchise shortly into the 2019 season. So far, Ficken has successfully converted one field goal and two extra points this season.

Proceeds from the event will benefit THON’s 2020 campaign — recently unveiled to be “Journey Together.” The organization will reveal this year’s logo later in the fall.

More information regarding the event and purchasing tickets for the game can be found here. We dance in 136!

