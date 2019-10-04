THON Announces 2020 Theme: Journey Together
Following longstanding tradition for THON and Homecoming, the THON Executive Committee announced the theme for THON 2020 before the Homecoming parade kicked off Friday evening. Your THON 2020 theme is “Journey Together.”
Revealing the theme is always a major milestone in the journey toward THON. Now that the theme is released, THON volunteers will look toward 100 Days ’til THON and the family carnival, where THON reveals its logo design each year.
Keep an eye out for the THON float during the Homecoming Parade tonight. We dance in 139!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
An Open Letter To The Noon Game
These were the best of times, and they were the worst of times. Mostly the worst of times, though.
Previewing The Enemy: Purdue Boilermakers
Injuries have decimated Purdue, which is off to a 1-3 start to the 2019 season.
Send this to a friend
Comments