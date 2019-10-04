THON Announces 2020 Theme: Journey Together

Following longstanding tradition for THON and Homecoming, the THON Executive Committee announced the theme for THON 2020 before the Homecoming parade kicked off Friday evening. Your THON 2020 theme is “Journey Together.”

JUST IN: The THON 2020 theme is “Journey Together.” pic.twitter.com/S7nWlPPAo4 — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 4, 2019

Revealing the theme is always a major milestone in the journey toward THON. Now that the theme is released, THON volunteers will look toward 100 Days ’til THON and the family carnival, where THON reveals its logo design each year.

Keep an eye out for the THON float during the Homecoming Parade tonight. We dance in 139!

