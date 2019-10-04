PSU news by
THON Announces 2020 Theme: Journey Together

Rory Pelella | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/4/19 4:49 pm

Following longstanding tradition for THON and Homecoming, the THON Executive Committee announced the theme for THON 2020 before the Homecoming parade kicked off Friday evening. Your THON 2020 theme is “Journey Together.”

Revealing the theme is always a major milestone in the journey toward THON. Now that the theme is released, THON volunteers will look toward 100 Days ’til THON and the family carnival, where THON reveals its logo design each year.

Keep an eye out for the THON float during the Homecoming Parade tonight. We dance in 139!

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

