Penn State Fans Rejoice Over Nighttime White Out

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/7/19 11:42 am

Penn State fans have held their breath all season out of worry that the sacred White Out game might actually be played during the day due to the dramatics and impact of big-money TV deals. That anguish was released Monday with one collective, cathartic sigh of relief and the announcement that the annual spectacle would be played in prime time, as God intended.

Fans who had previously choked at the words “FOX Big Noon Saturday” rejoiced in jubilation shortly after the announcement about the kickoff time. Their reactions, which included several fantastic GIFs and thanksgiving to a higher power, made for some wholesome social media content.

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

