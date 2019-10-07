Penn State Fans Rejoice Over Nighttime White Out
Penn State fans have held their breath all season out of worry that the sacred White Out game might actually be played during the day due to the dramatics and impact of big-money TV deals. That anguish was released Monday with one collective, cathartic sigh of relief and the announcement that the annual spectacle would be played in prime time, as God intended.
Fans who had previously choked at the words “FOX Big Noon Saturday” rejoiced in jubilation shortly after the announcement about the kickoff time. Their reactions, which included several fantastic GIFs and thanksgiving to a higher power, made for some wholesome social media content.
