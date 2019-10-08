Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Five Roundup

Another week of NFL action has come and gone, and with that, Penn State’s NFL representatives have continued to distinguish themselves on the game’s biggest stage.

Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson continue to prove why they’re among the best at their position, Saquon Barkley took a trip to Wakanda to magically heal his ankle injury, and a couple other Nittany Lions made impact plays for their squads in week five of the NFL season.

Let’s take a look back at how these former Penn State football studs performed this past Sunday.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Regardless of who is throwing him the football, Allen Robinson continues to get it done.

With backup quarterback Chase Daniel stepping in for the injured Mitch Trubisky, Robinson reached the end zone for the first time this season and made some highlight-reel catches for the Bears, who almost came back from a 17-point deficit against the Oakland Raiders in London.

Chase Daniel and Allen Robinson couldn't be more locked in @ChaseDaniel @AllenRobinson pic.twitter.com/9DenN44ezI — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 6, 2019

This reception may not be as legendary as “The Catch” he made as a Nittany Lion against Michigan back in 2013, but it is definitely in the discussion for catch of the season so far.

Robinson finished Sunday’s contest with a game-high seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He is now on pace for 96 receptions and 1,120 yards. Robinson will look to continue his solid season as the Bears return home to face the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin continues to be the most reliable option for Jameis Winston as he worked his way to yet another noteworthy performance on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Godwin finished Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with seven receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Through five weeks, he ranks third among all receivers in the NFL with 511 receiving yards and is first in the league with six scores.

Godwin was an issue for the Saints secondary all game, but the Buccaneers lost 31-24 to the Saints in their attempt to gain control of the NFC South division. Godwin will try to continue his outstanding season across the pond in London against the Carolina Panthers next week.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders didn’t put together an amazing performance on Sunday, but he didn’t need to whatsoever as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Jets 31-6.

Sanders finished the game with 64 yards on 13 touches — including this nice grab on the sideline against a defender who had no business guarding the first-year running back.

The #Eagles were pretty excited to notice a 277-pound defensive lineman in coverage on Miles Sanders. pic.twitter.com/EMYcE6IQsb — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 7, 2019

Sanders was hardly used as a receiving threat out the backfield during his time at Penn State, but his ability to make plays through the air with the Eagles has been on display so far this season. He now has three grabs of more than 30 yards in his first five NFL games.

Sanders and the Eagles can extend their win streak to three games next Sunday in Minnesota against the Vikings.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year was unable to play on Sunday due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered earlier in the season against the Buccaneers. However, the star running back made headlines due to the fact that he was seen at practice running, cutting, and moving as if he was healthy.

Here’s the thing about @saquon: He’s consistent.

He missed only 2 games w/high ankle sprain as freshman at Penn State. James Franklin tells me: “He does everything faster/quicker than most human beings & healing is on that list, too.” #NYG training staff still will be cautious. pic.twitter.com/0Mmou0X2A6 — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) October 3, 2019

The Giants are still leaning on the side of caution but they hope to have him cleared before they take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Other Notables

Adrian Amos: Amos helped the Green Bay Packers bounce back from last week’s loss to the Eagles to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 34-24. He finished with 5 tackles and one QB hit.

Jones served as a team captain for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He finished the game with three tackles and one sack in a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Trevor Williams: The Los Angeles Chargers released Trevor Williams from the injured reserve Monday morning. Williams has been battling back to return from a quad injury that occurred over the summer. He is finally healthy and will most likely be picked up by another team in the league soon.

