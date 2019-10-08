Power Ranking Lady Lions’ Hashtags

As Carolyn Kieger prepares for her first season as head coach of the Penn State women’s basketball team, she’s bringing plenty of energy, confidence, and ~heat~ along with her to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Kieger’s arrival has also brought the arrival of a new hashtag that’ll surely get fans pumped up for the future. You can see now see #IgniteThePRIDE on pretty much every post from the team accounts as well as during the sick video played on the scoreboard every game at Beaver Stadium and featuring Jay-Z. The anticipation is real and sparking what appears to be a wildfire spreading down Curtin Road.

Obviously, due to our obsession with power ranking various thing you normally wouldn’t consider ranking, we had to compare #IgniteThePRIDE with previous Lady Lions hashtags. Here’s where we think it stacks up.

1. #IgniteThePRIDE

This is an obvious choice for No. 1. Why? Not only does it offer a much-needed solution to remove all of the un-renovated dorms in East Halls, this hashtag also represents the potential this team has heading into the 2019-20 season.

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Lady Lions have something to be excited about. So in many ways, this hashtag means so much more than anything we’ve seen as of late. It’s going to play a major role on and off the court throughout the season and hopefully start a long-running fire of success within the program.

2. #BRINGTHEJUICE

Gotta blame it on my juice, baby.

Coming in at No. 2, we have #BRINGTHEJUICE. It’s Lizzo-approved and entails free beverages. And we all know college students LOVE free beverages.

This was clearly based on the pure excitement from the crowed when the team launched juice boxes into the air during the Fill the Forum event to kick off the school year and recruit members to Legion of Blue.

𝘑𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥-𝘶𝘱, 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘦, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘺



Can't wait for @LegionofBluePSU to help us #BringTheJuice all season long!#IgniteThePRIDE // pic.twitter.com/jWojaJ7swg — Penn State Lady Lion Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 30, 2019

This hashtag is a good way to let loose and have some fun while also uniting the team and fans. I don’t know about you, but I would love to catch a juice box if it was thrown on a perfect three-point arc from Siyeh Frazier.

3. #BringTheRoar

The only thing the Lady Lions brought from this hashtag was disappointment. With a 12-18 overall record including a first-round exit from the Big Ten tournament, the team didn’t seem to carry any momentum.

We think this hashtag is worthy of a third place finish because we’re all Nittany Lions, and you’re gonna hear us roar.

4. #LockedIn

Was anyone really locked in to the 2017 Lady Lions season?

This hashtag brought a basic, empty sports slogan that didn’t really bring any excitement to anyone. It’s something we’ve heard plenty of times before and the team’s overall-meh .500 performance didn’t too much to support its case.

Clearly, the hashtag didn’t pump up the players or coaching staff for the season when they needed it the most. Its fourth place finish is due to its lack of originality, creativity, and excitement.

About the Author

Hope Damato

