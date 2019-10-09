Former Penn State Lineman Stefan Wisniewski Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Former Penn State football offensive lineman and Super Bowl LII champion Stefan Wisniewski announced Wednesday that he has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

I’m pumped to be a Kansas City Chief!!!! Let’s Gooooo!!!! #toGodbetheGlory @Chiefs — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) October 8, 2019

Wisniewski, who played at Penn State from 2007 to 2009, was a team captain for Penn State, and was the first true-freshman offensive lineman to start a game for the Nittany Lions since Joe Lorio, a center who started as a freshman in 1999.

He was selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders and spent the 2015 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before arriving in Philadelphia in 2016. He played 46 games for the Eagles from 2016 to 2018, and started in their 41-33 Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

Wisniewski returned to Penn State alongside fellow Nittany Lion-turned-pro Jesse James during the 2018 THON Pep Rally, where the two were appointed team captains during the competition.

Though he re-signed with the Eagles in May (in style), Wisniewski will now join Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are currently first in the AFC West.

