Introducing Onward State’s Penn State Football Student Ticket Exchange

Anytime I log in to Facebook, I’m bombarded with posts in class groups from students looking for football tickets and others asking for people to message them their best offers for tickets. And it’s been about 10x worse during the last week with the White Out approaching.

I was lucky enough to receive a favorable place in the dreaded queue that plagued student ticket sales this summer, so I fortunately don’t need to worry about the drama of tracking down someone to buy tickets from week to week. But the challenges of either locating an available ticket at a reasonable price or ensuring your listing is visible among an algorithm-dominated sea of competing posts are still apparent — especially since Athletics phased out its tried-and-true Student Ticket Exchange this year.

Onward State is hoping to change that. Today, we’re excited to announce that we are rolling out a new way for students to buy and sell tickets in Beaver Stadium’s student section. Tickets can now be listed for every game through the remainder of the season, beginning with next week’s White Out against Michigan.

The Onward State Penn State Football Student Ticket Exchange is the same idea as those Facebook posts and GroupMe messages where students can advertise that they have a ticket for sale.

But instead of having listings sprinkled all over social media where finding one that works for you being contingent on what class or club groups you’re in, we’re offering a single place to aggregate them. Available tickets will be highly visible and accessible for all Penn State students, ensuring that as many spots in the country’s greatest student section are filled week in and week out.

Here’s how it works:

If you’re selling…

Go to the Ticket Exchange form to post your ticket

to post your ticket Log in with a Penn State email address

Select the game you’re selling your ticket for, your price, and how you’d like to be contacted

Submit and follow the instructions for how to verify your email

Wait to hear from interested buyers

Transfer your ticket to your buyer

Notify Onward State when you transfer your ticket, so we can keep our listings up to date

If you’re buying…

Go to our listings page to view posted tickets

to view posted tickets Click the link to either email or text the seller you’re interested in buying from

Pay the seller in whatever agreed-upon way (Venmo is convenient, but services like PayPal and Apple Pay are also great options and generally recommended for working with strangers, just in case you need to cancel a purchase for whatever reason. You can’t cancel payments in Venmo.)

Enjoy the game (after you add the ticket to your mobile wallet, of course)

To clarify, no transactions are made through Onward State. This is simply a matching service intended to make it easier for students who are buying and selling tickets to find each other. Onward State takes no responsibility for any interactions between buyers and sellers.

The success of this platform as a tool to help students depends on how responsibly it’s used. The same threats exist with buying and selling tickets as they do when you find one Facebook and trust that the other student will transfer you the promised ticket or dollar amount.

And although we can’t bring back guest tickets on our own, make the lines at Gate A move quicker, or get Noah Cain more carries, we think this new service will be a benefit to students and make one of the more complicated parts of cheering on the Nittany Lions a bit easier.

We’ve had a lot to say about the ticketing changes this season and the state of the market for secondary student tickets, so now, we’re doing something about it. Give it a try, and browse our listings.

You might be a few clicks away from witnessing another blocked-field-goal-returned-for-a-touchdown or receiving a nice stack of cash.

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

