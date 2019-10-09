Penn State On 24/7 College Football HBO Prop Bets

HBO’s behind-the-scenes look at Penn State football before and during its 35-7 Homecoming win against Purdue this past weekend is set to air at 10 p.m. tonight.

Just for fun, we took some guesses as to what we’re gonna see tonight on the Nittany Lions’ episode of “24/7 College Football” and how much of it. Why not put a little money on how many shotgunning tailgaters end up on HBO, huh?

Over/Under: James Franklin “Purdue” Count: 19.5

HBO cameras followed James Franklin around for an entire week leading up to the Purdue matchup, so they undoubtedly caught him shouting his weekly battle cry.

Game Week #5

It is time to focus all of our attention on Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue, Purdue!#WeAre

Sellout Beaver Stadium, nothing better than enjoying a Noon Kick with a breakfast tailgate

1-0 Mentality — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 30, 2019

All it will take to get the over is one naive HBO cameraman to say “Hey coach, what are we focused on this week?”

Our Pick: Smash the Over. There should be a “within the first 5 minutes” rule for this one.

Over/Under: Jake Zembiec Chain Count: 4.5

You might need to pause the TV for this one to get an accurate count, but even then it will be difficult, as Jake. Zembiec is just so gosh-darn icy his chains might blend into each other if not watched on magnificent 4k Resolution!

Our Pick: Over. Slatt.

Over/Under: James Franklin-ism Count: 9.5

You know the ones: “1-0 Mentality.” “Championship Standard.” “Championship Habits.” “One Play At A Time.” Basically, any of Franklin’s many motivational phrases that sound like they could’ve come from Coach Herman Boone or Coach Eric Taylor’s mouths.

Our Pick: Over 9.5 Franklin-isms. I expect an elite showing from CJF.

Over/Under: Tailgaters Shotgun/Beer Chug Count: 4.5

HBO would be doing a disservice to Penn State and college football as a whole if there weren’t at least some cameras out in the tailgate fields on gameday. Yes, it was a noon kickoff, but that doesn’t mean the more than 106,000 tailgaters surrounding Beaver Stadium as far as the eye can see were taking it easy.

Absolutely not. They were out there bright and early, serving up pork roll-egg-and-cheeses and cracking egg-shotguns before noon, like clockwork. If you went tailgating this weekend, don’t be surprised if when you see yourself doing something you don’t remember on premium cable television.

Our Pick: OVA.

Over/Under: Sports Editor Mikey Mandarino Count: 1.5

Yes, folks, our very own Mikey Mandarino was at Franklin’s media availability when HBO cameras were rolling and asked him a very meta question about HBO’s presence in Happy Valley last week. Keep an eye out for this sweetboy on your TV screens:

It would be cool if HBO shows Franklin answering Mikey’s question, but if not, he still may show up in the background at some point.

Our Pick: Over. Hammer it. For the blog, of course.

About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

