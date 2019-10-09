Young Fan Supports Jonathan Sutherland With Heartwarming Card
One young fan joined the countless Penn Staters to back and encourage Penn State football’s Jonathan Sutherland when he wrote a letter of his own to the redshirt sophomore this week.
The card, shared on Twitter by one of the boy’s parents who runs a tailgating account, was mailed to Sutherland the day after he received a letter that said his dreadlocks were “disgusting.”
“Don’t listen to the people who sent you that mean letter! You are my favorite player and the BEST!” said the boy, who signed his name as “#63 Mason Young.” “That hair is amazing! WOWEE! I wish I had that!”
Mason, Sutherland’s self-proclaimed No. 1 fan, also told Sunderland that he believes his hair is magical and helps him hit harder. He said he’ll be in town for his first White Out next weekend against Michigan.
Perhaps the powers that be can arrange some sort of meet-up for Sutherland with his No. 1 fan and a true representation of what “We Are Penn State” means.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Throwback Thrifty: Instagram Account Joe Pa’s Closet And The Penn State Vintage Craze
Penn State senior Zac Cowell’s passion for vintage clothing inspired him to create Joe Pa’s Closet, an Instagram account that he uses to sell vintage Penn State pieces to more than 7,000 followers.
President’s Office To Host Annual Old Main Open House
Have you ever walked by Old Main and wondered what it looks like on the inside? Now’s your chance to find out.
Send this to a friend
Comments