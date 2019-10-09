Young Fan Supports Jonathan Sutherland With Heartwarming Card

One young fan joined the countless Penn Staters to back and encourage Penn State football’s Jonathan Sutherland when he wrote a letter of his own to the redshirt sophomore this week.

The card, shared on Twitter by one of the boy’s parents who runs a tailgating account, was mailed to Sutherland the day after he received a letter that said his dreadlocks were “disgusting.”

“Don’t listen to the people who sent you that mean letter! You are my favorite player and the BEST!” said the boy, who signed his name as “#63 Mason Young.” “That hair is amazing! WOWEE! I wish I had that!”

I was not going to post this but I am too proud not to, and seeing that other clown’s letter over and over thoughtmaybe one penned by my son with thought and and some humor might be what we all need. As promised to him last night this went in the mail today to Mr Sutherland. pic.twitter.com/NfNkaf2ukU — DYPSUTailgater (@PSUFootballLife) October 8, 2019

Mason, Sutherland’s self-proclaimed No. 1 fan, also told Sunderland that he believes his hair is magical and helps him hit harder. He said he’ll be in town for his first White Out next weekend against Michigan.

Perhaps the powers that be can arrange some sort of meet-up for Sutherland with his No. 1 fan and a true representation of what “We Are Penn State” means.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

