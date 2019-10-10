Ohio State Legend, Olympic Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder To Join Nittany Lion Wrestling Club

What’s that quote about dying a hero or living long enough to see yourself become the villain?

Ohio State wrestling all-time great, three-time NCAA Champion, and Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder is coming east. He announced Thursday that he will join the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, Penn State’s freestyle affiliate, which it shares a practice facility with.

“The simple truth is I need to get better, In order for me to fulfill my obligations as a member of Team USA and as a defending Olympic champ, I must give full effort and take complete responsibility for the process,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “This decision isn’t to suggest that one program is better than the next, but this taking advantage of additional thinking and incorporating that into my wrestling.”

Snyder is leaving the Ohio Regional Training Center, the Buckeyes’ affiliate, and where he trained during the last year since graduating to join the NLWC. The decision comes after Snyder took third at this fall’s World Championships.

With the NLWC, he will now train for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials under the tutelage of a fellow Olympic champs Cael Sanderson and Jake Varner, as well as the rest of the Regional Training Staff, which consists of Cody Sanderson, Casey Cunningham, Mark McKnight, and Eric Thompson.

Snyder will compete in a room that already includes Nittany Lion greats Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, and David Taylor as well as current stars like Mark Hall, Anthony Cassar, and Roman Bravo-Young.

If Cassar wrestles at 97 kg, he and Snyder could potentially go head-to-head in their pursuits of a ticket to Tokyo next summer. As a returning member of Team USA, Snyder has a bye until the best-of-three finals to determine who will represent their country in the Olympics.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Takeaways From Penn State Football’s Episode Of HBO’s ’24/7 College Football’ Penn State’s episode of “24/7 College Football” on HBO was a huge hit that featured the fun and family behind this year’s Nittany Lions.