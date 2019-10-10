PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Football Letterman Jim Williams Dies At Age 78

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
10/10/19 5:24 pm

Jim Williams, a Penn State football letterman who played for the Nittany Lions under head coach Rip Engle, died Wednesday morning at the age of 78.

Williams graduated from Penn State with a degree in business administration in 1963. Before joining the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff as a defensive assistant in 1977, Williams worked as a coach in different roles for Bellefonte High School and State High. He led the Little Lions to a 65-13 record in eight seasons with the program, and among the players he coached at State High was Matt Suhey, who went onto play fullback alongside NFL legend Walter Payton on the Chicago Bears.

After spending 16 years on the Penn State coaching staff, Williams left his post in 1993 and served as an administrative assistant for the team until his retirement in 2005. Williams helped the Nittany Lions construct one of their best-ever defenses in 1986 — the year Penn State claimed its second national championship in program history.

Williams’ visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 14 at Koch Funeral Home on South Atherton St. His funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 15 at Our Lady of Victory in State College. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Penn State Football Lettermen’s Assistance Fund or the State College Football Boosters.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Andy

Post-Gazette Journalists To Visit Penn State For Panel Discussion About 2018 Synagogue Shooting

Assistant managing editor Lillian Thomas, visual journalist Rebecca Droke, and investigative reporter Rich Lord will headline the discussion, “Tree of Life: One Year Later.”

Oktoberfest Coming To Happy Valley October 4

Fall Flavors We’d Like To See At The Creamery

Takeaways From Penn State Football’s Episode Of HBO’s ’24/7 College Football’

Penn State’s episode of “24/7 College Football” on HBO was a huge hit that featured the fun and family behind this year’s Nittany Lions.

Where To Watch A Penn State Away Game In State College

If you aren’t going home for the weekend, here are our best picks for where to watch the game.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend