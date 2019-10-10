THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2020 Dancer Relations Director Taylor Muzinic

Name: Taylor Muzinic

Major: Finance

Past THON Experience:

2017 & 2018 Dancer Relations Committee Member

2019 Dancer Relations, Dancer Storage Captain

Name an interesting, weird, or quirky fact about yourself.

My biggest fear by far is rollercoasters. I am so irrationally afraid of them.

What made you want to apply for the Dancer Relations director position for THON 2020?

I applied for the Dancer Relations director position, because I wanted to give back to the organization that has given me so much these past three years. THON has given me a home on this big campus and united me with some of the greatest family I’ll ever know. I am so grateful to work side by side with equally passionate people that want to continue the joy that children bring into this world. THON families bring so much inspiration and love into this campus and world and I couldn’t be more blessed than to have the opportunity to directly support them through the hardest part of their lives.

What are your responsibilities as the Dancer Relations director?

As Dancer Relations director I lead a committee of 20 captains who each lead a group of 35 committee members throughout the year to properly prepare for THON Weekend. My job revolves around the registration and overall wellness of Dancers during THON Weekend. Throughout the year I work with my captains to maintain all medical contacts, create an effective Line Dance, and create health centered activities and events.

What do you want to implement in your position this year that’s unique and differs from years past?

I want to implement a larger focus on the mental health effects of dancing for 46 hours and not just the physical factors. Having a more wholistic approach to the wellness of each dancer should be emphasized more prior, during, and after THON Weekend. I hope to attain a more complete medical preparation guide for all dancers by working closely with our medical contacts throughout the university.

What makes Dancer Relations so cool, fun, and/or important?

I think an amazing thing about the Dancer Relations committee is having the opportunity to tangibly help someone achieve a feat they have strived to grasp for over three years. Many people wait their first college years to have the chance to dance in THON. Being able to help your peers achieve this dream of supporting the families in an incredible way is inspirational.

What are the overall goals you hope to reach with your committee for THON 2020?

Dancer Relations as a whole wants to create a more impactful committee member experience. No matter the role or position in THON, each volunteer deserves to have the opportunity to create a positive change in the lives of our THON families and fellow volunteers.

Why do you THON?

I THON for the parents and siblings who have been put through the hardest times of their lives. I THON for the nurses and doctors, that are like my mom, who work tirelessly to support their “work children.” I THON for the volunteers that have found a family within a committee of devoted and passionate peers that allow them to share their personal struggles. Most importantly, I THON for the children that are taken from us by this terrible disease, but despite it all, still continue to inspire us every day to find a cure and better this world.

What’s your favorite THON memory?

My favorite THON memory is being blessed with the opportunity of being paired with my Penn Pals from last year, the Shepps family. They completely impacted my life in a major way throughout the year, and especially through THON Weekend. My favorite moment was when Scarlet, Clara, and Sydney all got on stage to do the Line Dance. It was an incredibly happy moment as every single person watching them was captivated by the energy and light they brought to the BJC. Their family is amazing, and I could not be more grateful than to have had the opportunity to personally know them with my committee members for THON 2020.

Per Onward State tradition, if you could be any dinosaur, which one would you be and why?

Brachiosaurus because they seem like gentle giants that cause no harm.



