Where To Watch A Penn State Away Game In State College
If you aren’t going home for the weekend, here are our best picks for where to watch the game.
Cafe
Cafe is a consistent favorite among Penn State alumni and students alike for watching games.
In addition to the dozens of televisions around the bar, the friendly staff also pulls down projection screens both inside and outback on the outside porch. This leaves plenty of room for thirsty patrons to enjoy the game comfortably.
Cafe also offers consistently solid deals, including all-day, everyday pitchers of Miller Lite and Yuengling for only $5.75. If that doesn’t scream gameday, I’m not sure what will.
Champs Downtown
Champs is a communal game-watching spot for students. Champs is infamously known for its impossibly long line and $5 cover on the weekends, so I would advise that you and your squad get there as early as possible if you want a fighting chance of snagging a table or spot at the bar.
Crowded as it may be, the abundance of televisions and seating that Champs offers ensures a solid away game experience.
Pickle’s
Across the street from the Jonas Brothers’ favorite bar lies Bill Pickle’s Taproom, which is a solid spot to watch football.
Pickle’s offers plenty of televisions and an array of cheap beer options. Also, the menu now includes Bon and Viv spiked seltzer to their draft list, in case that’s more your speed. The staff at Pickle’s is always friendly, and the bar offers a consistently fun atmosphere, so you really cannot go wrong here.
Jax
Offering $3 White Claws all day on Saturdays, as well as a substantial food menu, Jax is a great spot to catch a road game.
Doggie’s Pub
Pman
A’s Pub at Mclanahans
UnderRAGERs’ Options
For those underage readers feeling FOMO, don’t worry. Your time will come. For now, grab your friends and some snacks and pile into your dorm room or apartment to watch the primetime matchup.
Alternatively, the game should be playing on the televisions in the residence hall commons and in the HUB.
