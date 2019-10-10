Where To Watch A Penn State Away Game In State College

Away football weekends bring a quiet atmosphere to our loud, vibrant home of downtown State College. Although nowhere beats Beaver Stadium for enjoying the game, there are still plenty of places to take in an away football game.

If you aren’t going home for the weekend, here are our best picks for where to watch the game.

Cafe

Cafe is a consistent favorite among Penn State alumni and students alike for watching games.

In addition to the dozens of televisions around the bar, the friendly staff also pulls down projection screens both inside and outback on the outside porch. This leaves plenty of room for thirsty patrons to enjoy the game comfortably.

Cafe also offers consistently solid deals, including all-day, everyday pitchers of Miller Lite and Yuengling for only $5.75. If that doesn’t scream gameday, I’m not sure what will.

Champs Downtown

One of the most popular bars downtown , no matter the occasion, is Champs.

Champs is a communal game-watching spot for students. Champs is infamously known for its impossibly long line and $5 cover on the weekends, so I would advise that you and your squad get there as early as possible if you want a fighting chance of snagging a table or spot at the bar.

Crowded as it may be, the abundance of televisions and seating that Champs offers ensures a solid away game experience.

Pickle’s

Across the street from the Jonas Brothers’ favorite bar lies Bill Pickle’s Taproom, which is a solid spot to watch football.

Pickle’s offers plenty of televisions and an array of cheap beer options. Also, the menu now includes Bon and Viv spiked seltzer to their draft list, in case that’s more your speed. The staff at Pickle’s is always friendly, and the bar offers a consistently fun atmosphere, so you really cannot go wrong here.

Jax

Jax is one of the lesser-known downtown bars, and it’s completely and totally underrated. In the location that was previou sly Darkhorse, this trendy spot offers plenty of space and deals for a more laid-back game-watching experience.

Offering $3 White Claws all day on Saturdays, as well as a substantial food menu, Jax is a great spot to catch a road game.

Doggie’s Pub

Also known as “New Skeller,” Doggie’s is a hotspot downtown.

Most well-known for its newly renovated, outdoor beer garden, Doggie’s offers a huge space to watch football. While the October weather might not allow for outdoor viewing, the unpredictability of State College weather makes it a toss-up. Either way, Doggie’s offers a solid venue for viewing inside as well, in addition to the beer selection and free pretzels.

Pman

Pman is the token spot for Greek lifers, and it’s not even close. Between the vibe and impossibly long line, the bar isn’t always the best spot to view the game .

But alas, Pman does offer a hefty beer selection and is convenient for those who live on the east side of town. If you and your friends can bear the long line, head to Pman to watch the primetime game.

A’s Pub at Mclanahans

McLanahan’s is quite possibly the most underrated drinking spot in State College. Offering a wide variety of inexpensive, self-serve beer, as well as take-out cases, six-packs, and tallboys — the Allen Street grocery store offers something for everyone.

UnderRAGERs’ Options

For those underage readers feeling FOMO, don’t worry. Your time will come. For now, grab your friends and some snacks and pile into your dorm room or apartment to watch the primetime matchup.

Alternatively, the game should be playing on the televisions in the residence hall commons and in the HUB. Student Affairs is also hosting a watch party in Alumni Hall as part of Parents and Families Weekend.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Reagan McCarthy Reagan McCarthy is the retired president of the Penn State College Republicans and now part of the crooked, liberal media. You can find her in the basement of Irvings or at The Phyrst, depending on the time of day.

Takeaways From Penn State Football’s Episode Of HBO’s ’24/7 College Football’ Penn State’s episode of “24/7 College Football” on HBO was a huge hit that featured the fun and family behind this year’s Nittany Lions.