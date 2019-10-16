We Want To See Your Best College GameDay Signs
It’s that time of year again, folks.
College GameDay is visiting Happy Valley this weekend for Penn State’s primetime White Out matchup against Michigan on Saturday. After much speculation about the kickoff time for this weekend’s White Out showdown, the anticipation of the arrival of those massive orange trucks on Curtin Road has campus buzzing.
We’ve asked you before, and we humbly ask you again, to send us your best College GameDay signs. Don’t be afraid to get creative in the spirit of the White Out. Whether it’s reminding us that regardless of what time it is, Michigan still sucks or that Jim Harbaugh STILL hasn’t won the Big Ten, we want to see your best jokes at the expense of the Wolverines.
Please send your submissions to [email protected] and include the following information:
- Your name
- Graduation year
- A picture of your sign
- Any other relevant information you would like us to know
