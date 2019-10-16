PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

We Want To See Your Best College GameDay Signs

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Reagan McCarthy
10/16/19 4:01 am

It’s that time of year again, folks.

College GameDay is visiting Happy Valley this weekend for Penn State’s primetime White Out matchup against Michigan on Saturday. After much speculation about the kickoff time for this weekend’s White Out showdown, the anticipation of the arrival of those massive orange trucks on Curtin Road has campus buzzing.

We’ve asked you before, and we humbly ask you again, to send us your best College GameDay signs. Don’t be afraid to get creative in the spirit of the White Out. Whether it’s reminding us that regardless of what time it is, Michigan still sucks or that Jim Harbaugh STILL hasn’t won the Big Ten, we want to see your best jokes at the expense of the Wolverines. 

Please send your submissions to [email protected] and include the following information:

  • Your name
  • Graduation year
  • A picture of your sign
  • Any other relevant information you would like us to know

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Reagan McCarthy

Reagan McCarthy is the retired president of the Penn State College Republicans and now part of the crooked, liberal media. You can find her in the basement of Irvings or at The Phyrst, depending on the time of day.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

College GameDay To Set Up Shop On HUB Lawn

College GameDay will move to the HUB lawn after spending the past two White Out weekends on Old Main lawn.

Your Guide To College GameDay On The HUB Lawn

Although the venue will change, College GameDay won’t be too much different from its last two appearances in Happy Valley.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend