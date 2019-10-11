Pman Cited For Capacity Violations More Than 2x Over Occupancy During Homecoming
A Homecoming weekend crowd full of students and alumni got a little crazy at Primanti Brothers, known as “Pman,” early on the morning of Saturday October 5.
Just after midnight last Saturday, an impromptu visit by the fire marshal revealed that there were reportedly 454 people inside the bar, more than twice the legal occupancy of 209, according to citations filed with the magisterial district judge.
As a result, Pman was charged with violating two Centre Region Building Safety and Property Maintenance Codes. The bar was fined a total of $1,500, including the maximum $1,000 for the first violation and $500 for the second.
According to reports from patrons, after being forced to evacuate at the time of the violations, the bar promptly re-opened later that night before closing time.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Staff Predictions: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Iowa
Our staff knows that Kinnick Stadium is a tough place to play, but is confident that the Nittany Lions will escape with a victory.
The Official Penn State vs. Iowa Drinking Game
Sit back, relax, crack open a beer, and enjoy gameday Penn State. It’s sure to be an interesting one.
Send this to a friend
Comments