Podward State: Episode Four
Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” This week, we discuss Penn State football’s Homecoming win over Purdue, predictions for the away game at Iowa, a men’s basketball season preview, the best places to take grad photos in the fall ~foliage~, and the racist letter that Jonathan Sutherland received about his dreadlocks.
We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.
You can listen to the fourth episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.
0:00-4:09: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)
4:09-10:15: Recapping Penn State football’s 35-7 win over Purdue (featuring staff writer Mitch Stewart and sports editor Will Pegler)
10:15-15:10: Penn State-Iowa football preview (featuring staff writer Mitch Stewart and sports editor Will Pegler)
15:55-29:30: Penn State basketball season preview (featuring staff writer Mitch Stewart and sports editor Will Pegler)
29:30-34:10: Best places to take graduation photos in the fall foliage (featuring visual staff member Shannon Soboslay)
34:38-38:45: Reactions from Jonathan Sutherland receiving a racist letter
