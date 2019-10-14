Forget Revenge Tours: Penn State Football Gears Up For Heart Of ‘Retribution Year’

No. 7 Penn State football escaped Kinnick Stadium with a win Saturday night and remain undefeated. James Franklin’s squad is officially bowl-eligible with a 6-0 record as it turns its focus to the White Out against Michigan.

The Nittany Lions last faced the Wolverines at Beaver Stadium in 2017 and beat the khakis off of them with a dominant 42-13 victory. Jim Harbaugh’s squad, especially Lavert Hill, was disappointed enough with the effort that it decided to name its 2018 campaign as the “Revenge Tour.”

Michigan linebacker Chase Winovich came up with the phrase and used it as a rallying cry all of last season. He even mocked Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley’s celebrations as part of it.

No celebration is safe from @Chase_Winovich's Revenge Tour. pic.twitter.com/e5lt564Enk — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 3, 2018

While Michigan did beat Penn State 42-7 at the Big House last season as part of the tour, we think the Nittany Lions’ “Retribution Year” for the 2019 season is much more intimidating.

2019, Retribution year simple… — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) January 1, 2019

Micah Parsons tweeted this just hours after Penn State’s brutal loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, officially making the 2019 season a year of retribution.

Although the Nittany Lions have yet to beat any of the four teams they lost to last season, Parsons’ use of the word retribution is much more creative and original than Winovich’s revenge.

It’s important then to make the distinction between retribution and revenge. The dictionary definition for retribution is, “punishment inflicted on someone as vengeance for a wrong or criminal act,” while revenge is defined as “the action of inflicting hurt or harm on someone for an injury or wrong suffered at their hands.”

Michigan (read: the Big House Music Man) inflicted hurt on Penn State last season, but the Nittany Lions are preparing a legitimate punishment for the Wolverines in 2019.

Harbaugh and the rest of the “Victors,” as they like to call themselves, committed a criminal act last year by demolishing Penn State. Parsons’ incredible vocabulary and determination to beat Michigan should likely be enough to carry Penn State past the Wolverines and keep the Retribution Year alive.

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

