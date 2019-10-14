Penn State Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 8 In Week Seven Division I Poll

Penn State women’s volleyball stayed put at No. 8 in the latest 2019 AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions neither moved up nor down from their previous ranking of No. 8. This is now the third time Penn State has kept its ranking for two consecutive weeks.

Russ Rose’s program is joined by fellow Big Ten representatives such as Nebraska (No. 5), Wisconsin (No. 6), and Minnesota (No. 7) in the poll. Illinois and Purdue follow closely behind at No. 17 and No. 20, respectively.

Despite remaining stagnant in this week’s rankings, Penn State had yet another solid week of play, going 2-0 in conference action at Rec Hall. The team defeated Maryland in a five-set thriller before sweeping Ohio State in its annual “Dig Pink” match this weekend.

The Nittany Lions (12-3, 5-1 Big Ten) will travel north this week to take on Michigan on Friday, October 18 and Michigan State on Sunday, October 20. The matches will begin at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m, respectively.

