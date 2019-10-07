Penn State Women’s Volleyball Drops To No. 8 In Week Six Division I Poll
Penn State women’s volleyball fell to No. 8 in the latest 2019 AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions dropped three spots from their previous ranking of No. 5, which they held for two consecutive weeks.
Russ Rose’s program is joined by fellow Big Ten representatives such as Nebraska (No. 5), Minnesota (No. 6), and Wisconsin (No. 7) in the poll. The Cornhuskers fell three spots after they lost to then-No. 13 Wisconsin in a stunning sweep at home.
The team’s drop in the rankings stems from a rough week on the road. Penn State fell 3-1 in Wisconsin last Wednesday, getting blown out by the Badgers’ persistent offense. The team returned to Rec Hall Saturday night and bounced back with a sweep over Iowa, improving its all-time record against the Hawkeyes to 54-0.
The Nittany Lions (10-3, 3-1 Big Ten) will continue their season on Friday, October 11 when they host Maryland at 7:30 p.m. The team will return to Rec Hall Saturday, October 12 to take on Ohio State at 7 p.m.
