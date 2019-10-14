Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Kendall White Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week
No. 8 Penn State women’s volleyball libero Kendall White was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon.
White had a phenomenal two-game stretch this past weekend, racking up 32 digs in two matches against Maryland and Ohio State. Her 21 against the Terrapins brought her to No. 2 in program history in career digs. With 1,716 under her belt, White needs just 242 to become Penn State’s all-time digs leader.
This is White’s sixth Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor of her career, and her first of the 2019 season. She needs one more to tie former Penn State middle blocker Katie Slay for the most honors in program history.
White is now the second Nittany Lion to earn one of the conference’s weekly honors so far this season. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord was named Big Ten Player of the Week back in September.
The Nittany Lions (12-3, 5-1 Big Ten) will travel north this week to take on Michigan on Friday, October 18 and Michigan State on Sunday, October 20. The matches will begin at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m, respectively.
