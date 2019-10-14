Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Kendall White Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week

No. 8 Penn State women’s volleyball libero Kendall White was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon.

White had a phenomenal two-game stretch this past weekend, racking up 32 digs in two matches against Maryland and Ohio State. Her 21 against the Terrapins brought her to No. 2 in program history in career digs. With 1,716 under her belt, White needs just 242 to become Penn State’s all-time digs leader.

With her second dig of the night, Kendall White has officially moved into second place in @PennStateVBALL history with 1,686 career digs.



She needs just 272 more to become Penn State's all-time leader. pic.twitter.com/uYZTwb49Bh — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 11, 2019

This is White’s sixth Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor of her career, and her first of the 2019 season. She needs one more to tie former Penn State middle blocker Katie Slay for the most honors in program history.

White is now the second Nittany Lion to earn one of the conference’s weekly honors so far this season. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord was named Big Ten Player of the Week back in September.

The Nittany Lions (12-3, 5-1 Big Ten) will travel north this week to take on Michigan on Friday, October 18 and Michigan State on Sunday, October 20. The matches will begin at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m, respectively.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

