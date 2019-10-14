PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Kendall White Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week

Erin Sullivan | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
10/14/19 4:20 pm

No. 8 Penn State women’s volleyball libero Kendall White was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon.

White had a phenomenal two-game stretch this past weekend, racking up 32 digs in two matches against Maryland and Ohio State. Her 21 against the Terrapins brought her to No. 2 in program history in career digs. With 1,716 under her belt, White needs just 242 to become Penn State’s all-time digs leader.

This is White’s sixth Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor of her career, and her first of the 2019 season. She needs one more to tie former Penn State middle blocker Katie Slay for the most honors in program history.

White is now the second Nittany Lion to earn one of the conference’s weekly honors so far this season. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord was named Big Ten Player of the Week back in September.

The Nittany Lions (12-3, 5-1 Big Ten) will travel north this week to take on Michigan on Friday, October 18 and Michigan State on Sunday, October 20. The matches will begin at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m, respectively.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Staff Picks: College GameDay 2019 Guest Picker

Ki-Jana Carter and Keegan Michael-Key were the guest pickers at each of the last two College GameDay appearances, but we have a few ideas as to who should get the nod this year.

Hammocking Returns To Campus With Designated East Hall Groves

When hammocks were banned on campus last April, it seemed as though Penn States tree-swinging days were over. But with the installation of new hammock groves near East Halls, it appears that hammocks are here to stay.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend