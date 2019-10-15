College GameDay To Set Up Shop On HUB Lawn

ESPN’s College GameDay will air live from the HUB lawn on Saturday morning, according to an official announcement from Penn State Athletics.

It's official: ESPN's College GameDay is set to take place at the HUB Lawn this Saturday ahead of #MICHvsPSU!



Everything you need to know: https://t.co/J8nzIqDmvn#PSUWhiteOut#WeAre pic.twitter.com/VCebO0EzrI — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 15, 2019

Henderson Drive will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday in order to accommodate College GameDay’s crew. The road will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to GameDay itself, ABC’s Good Morning America is “expected to have a presence” at the set starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a release. ESPN will also air segments from a number of its different shows — including “SportsCenter” and “Get Up!” — from the set throughout the weekend.

The flagship morning show operated on Old Main lawn prior to each of the last two White Out games, but it changed up its location to the HUB lawn this year. GameDay aired from outside the Bryce Jordan Center in 2009 during its last appearance in Happy Valley prior to the 2017 season. Although the exact reason for the change wasn’t confirmed, Old Main’s iconic bell tower is currently undergoing renovations and covered by black scaffolding.

In addition to College GameDay itself, ESPN will air College Football Live from the HUB Lawn at 3 p.m. Friday. Although the network didn’t confirm any additional activities, there were a host of activities to take part in during the days leading up to Saturday morning.

ESPN hosted cornhole tournaments on Old Main lawn in each of the past two years, and it even set up a novelty GameDay desk outside the iconic building for fans to take their picture with. Penn State Athletics also released a number of rules for fans who may want to stand in the pit, which you can read below:

Fans may begin lining up for access to the pit Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET, with the pit being open at approximately 6:30 a.m. No overnight camping will be permitted. Restrooms are available in the HUB.

Fans entering the pit will be screened by security using metal detection wands.

No bags, backpacks or purses are permitted.

No offensive, vulgar, inappropriate or solicitation signage will be allowed (i.e. no political, religious, or .com, .org, .net signage).

No signs or flags on a stick.

No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards.

No food or drinks.

Throwing of objects is prohibited.

College GameDay will begin its broadcast at 9 a.m. Saturday, and No. 7 Penn State football’s White Out contest against No. 16 Michigan is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

