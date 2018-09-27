PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Take Your Picture At The College GameDay Desk In Front Of Old Main

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/27/18 10:33 am

College GameDay’s preparations for Saturday’s White Out broadcast are well underway on Old Main Lawn, but ESPN left a special surprise closer to the building.

ESPN set up a College GameDay desk in front of Old Main’s steps. Students and fans can take their pictures at the desk between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The network didn’t put a desk in front of Old Main’s steps during its visit to Happy Valley last year.

In addition to the replica desk, College GameDay will hold a 64-team cornhole tournament on Old Main lawn throughout Friday. ESPN will also bring Penn State legends Michael Mauti and Ki-Jana Carter back to Happy Valley this weekend. They will sign autographs and appear in Chalk Talk sessions at the Nissan Heisman House on Saturday afternoon.

ESPN will broadcast College GameDay from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday ahead of No. 9 Penn State’s White Out clash with No. 4 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Projecting Penn State Hockey’s Opening Night Lineup: Defense And Goaltending

The departures of top defensemen Erik Autio and Trevor Hamilton will hurt the Nittany Lions, but there are still plenty of familiar faces on the blue line and in between the pipes.

Joe Battista’s ‘Pragmatic Passion’ Book Stresses Importance Of Coaching Throughout Life

Beaver Stadium Parking Sold Out For White Out Game

Your Guide To Surviving College GameDay On Old Main Lawn

Whether you go out the night before or not, you’re going to be exhausted. Here’s how to prepare yourself for the full morning of action ahead.

Penn State Students Take Home $100,000 HQ Trivia Prize

“Anthony from Pennsylvania” was declared the last man standing in the knockout mobile trivia game. He said he had some help from friends coming from what looks like an on-campus residence hall.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend