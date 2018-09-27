Take Your Picture At The College GameDay Desk In Front Of Old Main

College GameDay’s preparations for Saturday’s White Out broadcast are well underway on Old Main Lawn, but ESPN left a special surprise closer to the building.

ESPN set up a College GameDay desk in front of Old Main’s steps. Students and fans can take their pictures at the desk between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The network didn’t put a desk in front of Old Main’s steps during its visit to Happy Valley last year.

In addition to the replica desk, College GameDay will hold a 64-team cornhole tournament on Old Main lawn throughout Friday. ESPN will also bring Penn State legends Michael Mauti and Ki-Jana Carter back to Happy Valley this weekend. They will sign autographs and appear in Chalk Talk sessions at the Nissan Heisman House on Saturday afternoon.

ESPN will broadcast College GameDay from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday ahead of No. 9 Penn State’s White Out clash with No. 4 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

