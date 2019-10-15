Matt McGloin Named Starting Quarterback For XFL’s New York Guardians

Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin was officially named starting quarterback for the XFL’s New York Guardians, the team announced Tuesday morning.

New York gets a new signal caller. #OnDuty pic.twitter.com/3lVLfVHkjI — New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) October 15, 2019

Unlike the NFL, quarterbacks aren’t drafted in the XFL. Rather, they’re prematurely assigned to each of the league’s eight teams before the draft.

McGloin joins fellow Nittany Lions such as Brandon Bell, Chasz Wright, Kyle Carter, and DeAndre Thompkins in the XFL. The latter four are currently in the league’s draft pool and could find their way onto one of eight teams when the two-day draft begins this morning and wraps up tomorrow, October 16.

McGloin had a storied career in Happy Valley. He joined Penn State’s program via walk on run on tryouts and became the team’s starting quarterback in the middle of the 2010 season. McGloin finished his Penn State career with 6,390 passing yards, 53 total touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

He wasn’t selected in the 2013 NFL Draft but signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. McGloin remained with the team for four years as a backup and briefly joined the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans thereafter.

The former Penn State quarterback completed a degree in broadcast journalism in his time with the Nittany Lions and briefly put it to use when he joined Penn State Athletic’s broadcast crew as a host this year.

McGloin will take the field with the New York Guardians when the XFL season begins in February 2020.

